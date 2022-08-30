Koffee Went Full Gooner for Notting Hill Carnival

When Arsenal unveiled its new Jamaica-inspired pre-match jersey last Friday, fans flocked to adidas' stores to make sure they got their hands on a shirt ahead of London's Notting Hill Carnival.

Attendees will have noticed flocks of the green, yellow, and black geometric shirts littered throughout the million-strong crowd of party-goers, certifying Arsenal's presence across West London.

As the carnival proceedings kicked off on Saturday, Arsenal took to the pitch at the Emirates against Fulham, putting its new pre-match kits to work.

Inspired by the rich community culture at the heart of the team, particularly its Jamaican fans, the kit served as a celebration, marking a huge cultural moment in the UK. As fans celebrated a 2-1 win partying through the streets of London, the Grammy award-winning, international reggae singer Koffee joined Carni's proceedings, performing her smash hits to an elated crowd.

During her performance, the singer sported the new adidas designed jersey, representing her Jamaican roots with a new sporting symbol of London's biggest events and communities.

The star tied up the 'fit with a pair of green adidas Firebird track pants with white Three Stripe branding, triple white Superstars, a yellow ribbed beanie, gold-rimmed glasses, and matching jewelry.

Unsurprisingly, the new kit has flown off shelves (both physical and virtual), with fans eager for a restock. Whether or not this will come is yet to be seen, but if the popularity of Nike's 2018 Nigeria home kit is anything to go by, it's extremely likely that they'll be making a comeback in the weeks to come.