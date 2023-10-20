Sign up to never miss a drop
Kyle Kuzma Has BBE (Big Birkin Energy)

in Style

Forget MVP — Kyle Kuzma is the Washington Wizards' MSP (Most Stylish Player).

The basketball star, whose enormous, pink Raf Simons sweater is the stuff of sartorial legend, kept the oversized 'fits coming during a recent outing in New York City's Hudson Yards. Kuzma stepped out in an extra-long shirt jacket that, on anyone who isn't a 6'9" forward, would look something like a dress. Kuz' layered the elongated top over a pair of black Rick Owens flares that nearly conceal his cream-colored kicks.

The cherry on top of the perfectly proportioned ensemble? BBE (Big Birkin Energy). Kuzma opted for a hefty, forest green Birkin bag, which he also toted to the Wizards vs. Knicks game later that day. Perhaps he's been taking style notes from A$AP Rocky and Jacob Elordi, both of whom have been accessorizing with statement designer bags as of late.

Kuzma's big Birkin wasn't his only noteworthy accessory. The 28-year-old — whose impeccable style is only amplified by that of his girlfriend, model (and Highsnobiety cover star) Winnie Harlow — sported an eye-catching new hairstyle. His blonde crew cut appeared to be dyed with a red "kiss" (modeled after Harlow's lips, perhaps?).

Kuzma's 'do didn't go unnoticed at the Wizards vs. Knicks game, where announcer Mike Breen wondered on-air if he'd lost a bet. Sorry, Mike, you just don't get it!

