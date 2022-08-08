Sorry Kylie, but Stormi Is the Real Style Icon

Every day, the Kardashian-Jenner kids confirm they are indeed flyer than their parents. And Stormi Webster's latest look just put Kylie Jenner's fashion icon status on the chopping block.

On August 5, Kylie Jenner and Stormi hit the streets of London for a stylish stroll, which Stormi essentially turned into her own personal runway moment.

Don't get me wrong. Jenner's baggy denim vibe and the obvious "Hi, I'm a celebrity" black sunglasses were impressive. But Stormi's 'fit just hit a little bit harder. Sorry, Kylie.

Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter donned a grey Ice Studios maxi cargo skirt, acquiring her own miniature version of the older fashion girls' summer '22 craze.

Paired with her utility skirt, Stormi wore Chopova Lowena's vibrantly printed blue branch jersey top.

Naturally, she rounded off her look with her dad Scott's pieces. While she sported the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 "Saturn Gold" on foot, a $3,300 Cactus Jack x Dior mini saddle bag draped her shoulder.

With a $12k Hermès and Dior saddle bag in rotation, the four-year-old celeb's handbag collection is undoubtedly better than most adults, I fear.

Stormi's cargo number wasn't the only look the stylish Jenner kid wore during the family's London trip.

While visiting Harrods with Kylie Jenner, Stormi flexed unreleased Travis Scott x AJ1 Low sneakers with a black leather halter top.

Meanwhile, her mom Kylie got handsy (literally) with COMME DES GARÇONS.

The big sister of Jenner and Scott's unnamed baby boy also sported a black catsuit and slouchy thigh-high buckled leather boots while crashing her parents' date night out in London.

But then again, Stormi's always been a fly kid.

Jenner's daughter has been getting off solid 'fits since birth, flaunting rare vintage finds, coveted kicks like the AJ1 "Chicago," and even bespoke ERL pieces.

Of course, most of Stormi's outfits consists of her dad's fashion collaborations, proving only she can make his wonky, DIY graphics look cool.

Like her cousins, Stormi can't help that she's effortlessly outdressing her fashionably-acclaimed parents.

After all, someone's gotta carry the Kardashian-Jenner fashion torch. Hopefully, the Kardashian-Jenner kids won't take that literally like their mom/aunt Kim K.