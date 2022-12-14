Light One Up With Le Labo This Christmas

Christmas gifting is tricky at the best of times. Some are naturally...gifted in the art, while others couldn't tell left from right, so to speak.

There are some easy wins in the world of festive gifting, one of which is undoubtedly fragrance. Taking the legwork of the season, Le Labo's Discovery Candle Sets put two gifts in one – a win-win!

We've all been there, cracking open your presents on Christmas morning to find your fifth wash set of the morning. It's the thought that counts, of course, but I think we'd all like to see the Lynx (that's Axe, team US) wash sets retired from here on out.

If fragrance is something you or a loved one is keen on, but you don't know where to start, Le Labo has crafted a two-in-one gifting set that makes discovering your future signature scent less of a chore and more of an adventure.

By turning its classic collection of scents – which includes newcomers like The Matcha 26 and cult favorites like Santal 33 – into candles, Le Labo has fine-tuned its product selection to fulfill both sight and smell, with the option to discover multiple fragrances at once.

In the same way you would tinker with samples to find the right smell for you, the Discovery Candle Set allows you to explore a three-piece selection of desirables without waste – sure, you may not choose the scent as your daily wear, but it may be perfect for filling your home.

There's still time to get those last-minute Christmas gifts in, and Le Labo's Discovery Candle Sets are available online now.