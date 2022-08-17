Horny For Lee Pace? There's Merch For That

Lee Pace, actor and extremely tall man, is on everyone's mind.

It's apparently "Lee Pace Summer." Lee Pace is reportedly in his "Hot Guy Era." Lee Pace is "our galaxy's daddy now." The Bodies Bodies Bodies star has been around for a while — he was in 2012's Lincoln (I was today years old when I learned this) and played a small role in Tom Ford's 2009 masterpiece A Single Man, definitive proof of his hunkiness.

But it wasn't until Pace began making front row appearances at Fashion Week that horniness for the actor reached new highs, spawning a new class of fan-made merchandise ranging from life-size cutouts to booty shorts.

Pace's presence at the 2022 Met Gala set the stage for this newfound fever. Dressed in a Thom Browne short suit, complete with matching sock garters, he and his sculpted calves lit the internet ablaze.

Pace, whose partner is Thom Browne VP of Communications Matthew Foley, later attended the label's Spring/Summer 2023 show, where he gave fans an even better look at his legs. Shortly after, he stopped by Schiaparelli's Fall 2022 couture show dressed in a fitted white shirt that made his golden tan pop.

"I pledge allegiance to 6’5” actor Lee Pace arriving at the Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2022 show in Paris, France," Evan Ross Katz wrote of the actor's jaunt. I agree.

So, back to Pace's fandom, one that expresses their love for the actor via unhinged merch. Super Yaki, a retail site for cinephiles, dropped a collection of T-shirts and stickers printed with "Lee Pace is 6'5"," an adage that's become a sort of calling card for his fans. Mini-shorts printed with "Lee Pace" on the butt are also included in the range.

The collection is sold out, but plenty of "Lee Pace is 6'5"" shirts exist on RedBubble, a hotbed of items for the LeeHive. eBay is even home to a life-size cutout of Pace, succinctly listed as: "Lee Pace (Shorts) Life Size Cutout."

Whatever your mood, there's Lee Pace merch to match. The internet's 6'5" boyfriend is big business — and fans are ripping open their wallets in thirst.