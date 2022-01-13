Leica's Most Iconic Camera Series Just Got More Powerful

Brand: Leica

Model: M11

Price: $8,995

Release Date: January 13

Buy: Leica

Key Specs: Triple resolution BSI CMOS sensor that allows for 60, 36 or 18 megapixel DNG format or JPEG images, sensitivity range of ISO 64 to 50,000, 14-bit color depth, Maestro III processor, shutter speed of up to 1/16,000 of a second, IR + UV cut filter, Visoflex 2 electronic viewfinder, rangefinder mode with multi-field metering, 64 gig internal storage, 64% more battery life, high-resolution touchscreen

Editor's Notes: Even if you aren't a camera buff, you've gotta admit that Leica cameras are pretty handsome. The M11, Leica's newest creation, is no less attractive than previous designs but its slick facade obscures the German company's most high-tech device to date.

Leica touts its lengthy development calendars with pride, reiterating that it only launches new devices when it feels as though they'll properly transform the market.

That's why it's been five years since the 2017 debut of Leica's M10 camera series, which the M11 replaces.

The M11 as appealing as any of Leica's prior M models in both lightweight all-black or accented by silver-plated brass. Don't be fooled by its minimalist facade though: there's a lot going on beneath the hood.

"The new Leica M11 embodies technical innovations in sync with our commitment to Das Wesentliche, a focus on the essentials," Mike Giannattasio, Leica Camera AG’s President of North America, explained to Highsnobiety.

"Its exclusively designed full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and triple resolution technology produces an incomparable level of image quality to provide versatility in resolution— creating entirely new possibilities in image composition."

For the layman, that means crisper shots and heightened ease of use. In fact, even as it adds more tech, the M11 is simultaneously more streamlined than prior iterations.

Notice that the traditional base plate has been stripped away to allow for easier access to the camera's battery and SD card, if you desire more storage than the existing 64 gigs of internal memory.

"We are very proud of the new M11," Stefan Daniel, Executive Vice President Technology and Operations, offered. "Its inner workings are a completely new development, while the exterior remains true to the iconic Leica M design."

"We’ve embraced modern day advancements while upholding the integrity of the iconic Leica M design, transforming what’s inside to meet the evolving needs of photographers today," Giannattasio continued.

"With the Leica M11, we’re adding to our legacy in rangefinder photography. Each iteration holds space and impact in the history of photography, offering photographers one more option to bear witness to our world with clarity and intention."