Highsnobiety
REESE COOPER's Levi's Collection is Denim at its Absolute Peak

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Reese Cooper
Ahead of its upcoming SS23 show "Seed & Soil" which will be showing at Paris Fashion Week, REESE COOPER provides a first look at a ten-piece Levi's collaboration, reimaging iconic heritage denim pieces with a high fashion edge.

Levi's, much like Dickies or Carhartt, has stood the test of time on the merit of its quality and reliability. These are classic, timeless American workwear brands that have and continue to do exactly what they say on the tin. Although these factors are quite enough to keep them locked in our minds generationally while seeing to it that they make up the bread and butter of vintage stores the world over, that's not enough to maintain cultural relevance.

Keeping an ear to the pulse of contemporary culture, especially within the fast pace of youth and streetwear cultures both Stateside and beyond US borders isn't optional – it's an essential part of ensuring both longevity and demand.

Dickies has succeeded through championing its legacy through modernizing its offering, while Carhartt launched WIP to infiltrate a younger market, and Levi's slammed the gas on fashion-led collaborations.

Beams, Heron Preston, Junya – Levi's kept a toe dipped into fashion, to great success, leading to further partnerships with the likes of REESE COOPER.

Focused on personal experiences with the iconic denim brand, the collection (which touches down in PFW as a part of Cooper's FW23 show) is a deep dive into workwear heritage through the lens of high fashion. Within the armory, you'll find remixed takes on Levi's Type II Trucker and denim jeans in green, ecru, and patchwork, alongside hoodies and tees.

The full collection is scheduled to debut at Paris Fashion Week during Reese Cooper's Spring runway show "Seed & Soil" and will be available for purchase on the day of the show via an exclusive pop-up shop, channeling a first “see-now-buy-now” moment for Levi’s

For the entirety of PFW, from June 23-26, you'll be able to get your hands on the collection, followed by a global online launch at both REESE COOPER and Levi's on June 23.

