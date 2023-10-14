Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Is Lil Yachty x Nike In the Works?

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Lil Yachty may have accidentally spilled the beans regarding his first shoe collaboration. About nine minutes into an interview with CoolKicks, the rapper picked up a fresh white pair of Nike Air Force 1 Lows and said, "I just did a Force." As in, there's a Yachty Air Force 1 shoe somewhere out there?!

When asked if he had a deal with the Swoosh, Yachty laughed, "I didn't say that, I didn't say that!"

While our cover star didn't mention the sportswear giant's name, Yachty confirmed that whatever he created would be his first shoe collaboration. "I've been trying to get a shoe for seven years now," the musician said during the visit the LA sneaker store.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Like his music, Yachty's style is also quite influential, an immaculate hat game included. Over the years, the musician's style has evolved to include impressive vintage gems and unique pairings that only he could pull off. Plus, he's got a pretty solid sneaker collection.

It certainly makes you wonder how a shoe by him would turn out.

Again, it's not confirmed that Lil Yachty x Nike is a thing (yet). But it's worth pointing out that the two have (sort of) been linked to each other quite a lot lately.

While Yachty munched on Fruity Pebbles (without milk) courtside at Nike's Worlld Basketball Fest, the musician also flexed a couple of noteworthy Nike pick-ups this year, including archival Nike ACG Air Pumori Snowboard Boots, Supreme's unreleased Zoom Courtposite collab, and Cactus Plant Flea Market's soon-come Air Flea 2 shoes. Yachty basically debuted CPFM's second colorway.

Yachty has also enjoyed plenty of NOCTA Nike gear (he even starred in the Hot Step Air Terra campaign). After all, he and Drake are BFFs. Perhaps The Boy made a call to headquarters.

Whether Yachty's linking with Nike or another shoe brand, I agree with CoolKicks: it is about time Yachty got his own shoe.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Sailor Tattoo Long-Sleeve
Jean Paul Gaultier
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
OG Single Knee Pant
Carhartt WIP
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RCH
New Balance
$160
We Recommend
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    MSCHF: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About The Art Collective
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Lil Nas X Is in His Bold Beauty Era
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    DJ Khaled Reminds Us of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Beauty
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Jorts and Timbs? Suddenly We're Back in '90s New York
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Ben Affleck is seen on October 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
    Another Day, Another Miserable One For Ben Affleck
    • Culture
  • cardi b offset album release outfits
    For Cardi B & Offset, Couple Dressing Comes From the (Chrome) Heart
    • Style
  • justin bieber friends big shorts outfits
    Justin Bieber & His Friends Are Having a Big Short Off
    • Style
  • girls don't cry dunk 2024
    Girls Don't Cry May Be Tearing Up for Another Dunk
    • Sneakers
  • clot ss24
    From adidas to 1017 ALYX 9SM, CLOT SS24 Was a Collab Extravaganza
    • Style
  • candy corn/sweet tooth dunks
    America's Most Debated Candy Is Getting Its Own Nike Dunk
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023