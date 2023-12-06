Lil Nas X Created the Cushiest Crocs of All Time

The latest collab between Crocs and Little Nas X proves that the cushy footwear brand is one of the most adventurous, hippest footwear brands in the biz. Beauty and eye of the beholder and all that.

Lil Nas X’s Mega Crush Crocs take the clog’s main draw —- that they are super comfy — to a whole new level. They’re almost entirely covered in brown sherpa fleece, so they look more like a cushy faux fur slipper than a clog. But with the chunky rubber sole, they’re made to be worn on the streets.

And the brown and beige colorway does give a sort of Timberland boot effect, which is pretty nice for such a soft shoe. Or, depending on your beholding eye, they sort of resemble a utilitarian UGG.

This isn’t Crocs’ first foray into making the clogs more versatile for all sorts of weather and terrain. There are Crocs winter boots and faux fur platforms, but Lil Nas X's iterations sort of look like a Croc stepping into a new dimension of Croc-ality.

Really, Lil Nas X’s Crocs look like Crocs dressed up for a winter. There are also cat nose and whisker Jibbitz charms included in the musician's clog collab, though they can’t actually be used with the Mega Crush Croc given the sherpa upper.

This is not necessarily a bad thing though it would be neat to see Lil Nas X's ultra-insulated furry creations actually resemble a cute cat.

It might not make Lil Nas X any less divisive — comments on Crocs' Instagram page, where it announced the collab, are split on the singer, who often intentionally baits outrage — but it ought to underscore just how good his Crocs are. Who could complain?