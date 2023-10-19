YSL Beauty’s newest fragrance, MYSLF, took Paris Fashion Week by storm with a star-studded launch celebrating the ethos of the scent: a new lens on modern masculinity. Held at La Caserne in the heart of the Parisian capital, the space was transformed into a nightclub soundtracked by Clara 3000 and Honey Dijon.

Also in attendance was Lil Yachty, Highsnobiety cover star and one of MYSLF’s ambassadors. The rapper, who has helped define a generation of innovative hip-hop and fashion with his unflinching individuality across all mediums, caught up with Highsnobiety to reflect on his connection with the fragrance.

“Starting with the sleekness of how cool the bottle is, I think that alone is just a great comparison to how cool I am while the scent is still masculine,” Yachty explains. “It’s not too overpowering, which is also me [laughs], so it just all works out.”

MYSLF, which has both woody and floral notes, represents the multitudes contained in the definition of modern masculinity. Yachty understands firsthand the importance of a good fragrance, explaining, “Fragrance is everything because women care about how a man smells. So I gotta light up any room smelling unique and amazing.”

Joined by the likes of host Austin Butler, Natasha Lyonne, Kelela, Indya Moore, fellow MYSLF ambassadors Finn Wolfhard, Hunter Doohan, Steve Lacy, Noah Beck and many more, YSL Beauty’s Paris Fashion Week launch event had the brightest, generation-defining stars in one room. When asked what his favorite part about working with the brand is, Yachty said it best: “Authenticity - YSL Beauty is all about it. They let me be who I am!”