Lily-Rose Depp’s Erewhon ‘Fit Is Extremely 90s

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Lily-Rose Depp is incapable of missing the spot when it comes to fashion.

Since being thrown into the spotlight following the release (and subsequent cancellation) of Sam Levinson’s controversial HBO series, The Idol, in which Depp played the show’s protagonist, the 24-year-old’s off-duty ensembles have been one of the few positives to come out of the entire facade.

Whether that means Depp and her girlfriend 070 Shake’s polar opposite looks or the former’s wonderfully baggy UGG boot attire, the actress knows a thing or two about dressin’ and, more specifically, doing so with a nineties twist.

In fact, her latest outfit, which was spotted on October 13 as Depp and 070 Shake grabbed an inexplicably expensive smoothie (which looks to be Miranda Kerr's fancy new collab) at Studio City’s Erewhon, couldn’t get more nineties.

Everything from the cropped vintage Kiss T-shirt and baggy sweatpants to the Chanel sunglasses, UGG boots, and vintage stud bag screams millennial it girl, all of which is then topped with Depp’s nonchalant, almost effortless laid-back demeanour.

A far cry from Shawn Mendes' eerily captivating smoothie squad run from earlier this year, but impressive nonetheless. And, compared to previous sightings, Depp and 070 Shake are much more fashionably aligned this time around.

The rapper, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, tends to dress on the other end of the spectrum to her partner (football jerseys, jeans, and chunky sneakers), but here, wearing a Prodigy tee, the duo appear to be more in tune, if not entirely.

