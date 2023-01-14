Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

$26k For a Jacket? If LOEWE Says So

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

LOEWE’s Spring/Summer 2023 Pom Pom Jacket is a bit mad innit? Made entirely from hand-applied wool and alpaca pom poms, it's a jacket for special occasions, a probably not one you'd be taking the bins out in.

Well, if you thought the coat was wild, it's $26,300 price tag will have you reeling.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To be honest, I’m not entirely sure what kind of coat I’d be expecting to receive if I were paying near-on $30,000, but I’d sure as shit like it to be waterproof. Maybe I’d also want some sort of mad internal heat technology too, or a built-in personal assistant, like a more advanced Siri or something.

Well, according to creative director Jonathan Anderson and the luxury Spanish house, for $26,300 you’ll be receiving a navy blue wool and alpaca blend hand-applied pom pom jacket — with free delivery included!

I don’t think I’ll be ruffling any feathers when I say the jacket doesn’t seem like the most functional, not least thanks to it housing only two side pockets (I’m a killer for pockets) and housing exactly 0% GORE-TEX.

That being said, arriving as a part of a spring/summer collection it shouldn't need any waterproof credentials. LOEWE’s Pom Pom Jacket is a coat for sunny lunch dates and summer al fresco evenings, and certainly one you’d be keeping out of the rain.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Unbelievably, the Pom Pom Jacket is sold out on LOEWE’s official store, but for those looking to splash the cash, you can expect a restock in the coming months. Now, get saving!

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jonathan Anderson Revolutionized LOEWE. What’s Next?
  • Oakley, Bagjack, C.P. Company, ArkAir: Which High-Tech Jacket *Doesn't* Get a Junya Collab?
  • Proenza Schouler at LOEWE Is Not a Question of Talent, It’s One of Time
  • Loewe's Golden Bike Is for Everyone
  • Flattening a Signature LOEWE Sneaker to Pirouette Perfection
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now