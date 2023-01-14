$26k For a Jacket? If LOEWE Says So

LOEWE’s Spring/Summer 2023 Pom Pom Jacket is a bit mad innit? Made entirely from hand-applied wool and alpaca pom poms, it's a jacket for special occasions, a probably not one you'd be taking the bins out in.

Well, if you thought the coat was wild, it's $26,300 price tag will have you reeling.

To be honest, I’m not entirely sure what kind of coat I’d be expecting to receive if I were paying near-on $30,000, but I’d sure as shit like it to be waterproof. Maybe I’d also want some sort of mad internal heat technology too, or a built-in personal assistant, like a more advanced Siri or something.

Well, according to creative director Jonathan Anderson and the luxury Spanish house, for $26,300 you’ll be receiving a navy blue wool and alpaca blend hand-applied pom pom jacket — with free delivery included!

I don’t think I’ll be ruffling any feathers when I say the jacket doesn’t seem like the most functional, not least thanks to it housing only two side pockets (I’m a killer for pockets) and housing exactly 0% GORE-TEX.

That being said, arriving as a part of a spring/summer collection it shouldn't need any waterproof credentials. LOEWE’s Pom Pom Jacket is a coat for sunny lunch dates and summer al fresco evenings, and certainly one you’d be keeping out of the rain.

Unbelievably, the Pom Pom Jacket is sold out on LOEWE’s official store, but for those looking to splash the cash, you can expect a restock in the coming months. Now, get saving!