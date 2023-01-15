L'Oréal's Eyebrow Printer Is Makeup at the Touch of a Button

The 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) brought us bizarre technological innovations including flying home security cameras and voice-muffling face masks, but it also gave us a glimpse into the future of beauty. At the annual convention, makeup giant L'Oréal unveiled several gadgets indicative of burgeoning industry trends.

First up is Brow Magic, a handheld machine that prints non-permanent eyebrow tattoos on one's face. "Historically, achieving a desired eyebrow look can take several products, time and expertise — with precise results requiring expensive professional services like microblading," a press release introducing the product begins. "With L’Oréal Brow Magic, people can achieve a personalized eyebrow look at home based on their natural brow and facial features.

To use the device, users scan their face via L'Oréal's accompanying Brow Magic app. After selecting their desired eyebrow shape, they're prompted to sweep the gadget across the brow area. "Using 2,400 tiny nozzles and printing technology with up to 1,200 drops per inch (dpi) printing resolution," Brow Magic will apply semi-permanent brows in a matter of seconds.

While the machine might seem unnecessary, its applications are endless. Brows are just the beginning — will L'Oréal eventually introduce a device that can apply blush, eyeshadow, or contour depending on a user's preferences? How about an entire face of makeup, rendered in mere minutes?

Brow Magic reflects the increased experimentation that technology affords customers. Much like TikTok filters give people a glimpse at what they look like with, say, blonde hair and bleached eyebrows, L'Oréal's innovation allows users to try out a variety of different looks at the touch of a button.

L'Oréal had more than Brow Magic up its sleeve at CES 2023. The company also introduced HAPTA, a handheld, electronic makeup applicator for users with limited hand and arm mobility. Featuring technology created by research organization Verily, HAPTA automatically stabilizes and levels products including mascara wands and lipstick bullets, allowing users to apply these cosmetics independently.

Thin makeup brushes and eyeliners can be a challenge to grip, especially for people experiencing limited mobility or loss of dexterity. L'Oréal's latest — as well as adaptive brands including Guide Beauty — are serving a traditionally underserved customer base by offering more accessible versions of everyday cosmetics and beauty tools.

Machine-made eyebrows? Flawless lipstick for all? The future of beauty is looking bright.