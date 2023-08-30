Sign up to never miss a drop
LV's SS24 Formal Wear Is Cleaner Than Clean

Words By Tayler Willson

Whenever I see someone wearing a well-made suit I instantly presume they smell sublime. This is exactly what happened the first time I laid eyes on Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 Formal men’s campaign.

Because, well, that's the thing about formal wear isn't it? It gives off this inimitable aura that the person in question smells like a god. Or even like a duty free lounge before an early morning flight.

LV SS24, though, is a thing of ceremonious beauty. It’s clean, it’s boxy and, most importantly, it’s immensely luxurious.

Take its evening wear for example, which comprises Starry Night tuxedos and Varenne derbies in glossy black leather. Or Louis Vuitton’s elevated business wear that includes single-breasted suits, fabric-heavy coats, and boldly-patterned shirts.

It is an LV formal collection that is as subtle as it is stand-out. For every monochromatic look there’s a hidden tonal jacquard motif embellished within, while for every Keepall bag there’s an Aerogram backpack.

After all, Louis Vuitton formal wear isn’t about loud monograms and in-your-face ensembles, it’s about creating timeless looks that will stand the test of both time and trends. Styles that won’t disappear in the blink of an eye, but that will be appreciated now and in years to come.

Typical of any LV formal collection (the same collection fronted by new LV ambassador Carlos Alcaraz only last week), accessories play a leading role.

Alongside the aforementioned Keepall and Aerogram bags we find the Lockit Millesime and the Georges Tote, a sleek leather bag named after the great defender of French savoir-faire.

Sorbonne loafers and Varenne Chelsea boots in shades of cognac, tobacco, dark blue, and black leather round out the collection’s footwear offering that, if truth be told, gets better with every look.

SS24 isn’t too loud, nor is it too quiet. This season LV has found the balance between opulence and style and I, for one, will be trying my hand at getting in one of those double-breasted numbers when wedding season finally comes around. I hope I smell good, too.

