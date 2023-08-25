Carlos Alcaraz For LV Is Serving Opulent Aces

In the time between Carlos Alcaraz being revealed as a Louis Vuitton house ambassador and now (which is less than two months), the 20-year-old magnifico has added the small matter of a Wimbledon title to his ever-growing list of tennis accolades.

This, on top of a US Open title last year and being ranked as the number one tennis player in the world (at the time of writing anyway), and it’s safe to say that Carlos Alcaraz is doing something right.

Now, one week out from his US Open defense at Flushing Meadows, Louis Vuitton has officially revealed Alcaraz’s first official campaign as its house ambassador and, well, doesn’t he look dapper?!

1 / 4 Louis Vuitton

Carlito Alcaraz is appearing in Louis Vuitton’s men’s Formalwear campaign where he can be seen wearing timeless evening wear and elevated staples from the LVMH-owned label’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Though the formality of what Alcaraz is wearing feels alien (basically, he wasn't wearing a bucket hat), the movements he’s been captured doing inside the French maison are anything but as he reminds us exactly why he's the best in the game right now.

Louis Vuitton

The collection, if you wish to dress like a dapper Carlito that is, lands online August 31 and, while Alcaraz looks the absolute business sporting it, I’ll be surprised if he rocks up to Flushing Meadows centre court in anything similar. But, then again, stranger things have happened.