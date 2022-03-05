Let's Face It — Shake Is the New 'Love Is Blind' Villain

Fresh off binging the second season of Netflix's Love Is Blind, I think we can all agree that Abhishek Chatterjee, aka "Shake," was this season's villain.

Much like the first season, Love Is Blind ended with two couples, Iyanna and Jarrette and Nick and Danielle. On the other hand, couples Natalie and Shayne, Deepti and Shake, and Salvador and Mallory did not mutter the words "I do" at the altar — more like "I don't" and "I can't do this."

After shocking altar revelations plus regular-season drama, fans like myself couldn't wait for the reunion to see cast member reactions to playbacks.

Everyone, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey included, was not here for Shake's cocky attitude and, quite frankly, overall presence. The entire special was basically everyone telling him to stop talking as he consistently inserted his unwanted opinions.

Shake even made a snarky pitch for a Love Is Partially Blind and slightly shot his shot at Vanessa Lachey, calling her the only beautiful woman on the reunion.

There's no way someone should get all this hate, right? Well, maybe not hate — but a strong disliking is very reasonable.

From day one in the dating pods, Shake disregarded the purpose of Love Is Blind, asking potential wifeys about their weight, size, and body type versus building a deep, emotional connection.

His proposal to Deepti Vempati made us all believe he could be a changed man, but alas, his constant complaining about his lacking physical attraction to Deepti proved us wrong.

Throughout the season, Shake told friends and cast members she reminded him of an aunt — even after Deepti opens up about her body insecurities as a child and 70-80-pound weight loss.

At the altar, Deepti thankfully said "I don't" to Shake and chose herself instead of him, stating she deserved to be with someone who actually wanted her (You go, Deeps).

Many people, including Deepti's family and the Love Is Blind cast, supported her decision not to marry Shake, and post-show drama revealed she may have dodged a bullet.

"Now, normally, I don't get involved in drama, but I'mma defend my sister here: 'Shake,' bruh, you're a loser," Sunny Vempati, Deepti's brother, writes on Instagram. "You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her. You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and the entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister's back about her insecurities she fought her entire life."

He continues, "Despite your comments on and off camera about her body, she continued to only ever be supportive of you, despite our best efforts to convince her to see through your BS. THAT'S the person she is."

Yes, I think Shake is a villain, but he may agree with me, considering he supposedly wanted to be the show's " bad guy." On Reddit, crew members reportedly shared on-set experiences with Mr. Shake, with claims supporting his anti-hero image.

"Shake was telling everyone that he wanted to be the bad guy, he was sure that Deepti was going to say yes, and he wanted to say 'no' and be the one to break it off and be dramatic. The producers convinced Deepti to be the one to say 'no' instead of leaving it for Shake," one post reads.

Another alleged Love Is Blind production team member says, "He allegedly told a producer that he thought Deepti should be studied by science when he saw the extra skin she had following her weight loss."

"I was unfortunately present when he announced to the other guys that Deepti was a 'struggle' because he had never dated anyone 'over 110' before."

During the reunion, Natalie also rightfully called out Shake for his comments on Deepti's body while the other ladies reminded him of her Queen-dom.

Love may not be too far for Deepti as Kyle confessed his love for her, expressing regret for not proposing to her during the reunion special.

As for Shake, let's hope he doesn't get the celebrity treatment like Netflix's Tinder Swindler who recently picked a talent manager. Then, we might sadly witness his vision come true for his "Love Is Partially Blind" show.

I advise a deep look in the mirror for Shake, as body shaming is a no joking matter. In fact, it's a sensitive subject that deserves unwavering support, rather than blatant ignorance and tear-downs which can negatively affect mental health. Perhaps, Iyanna's advice of "psychological" help may not be such a bad idea for Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and his self-focused journey.