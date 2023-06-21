Luxury Sneakers Are Finally Having A Moment

Let’s not kid ourselves: luxury sneakers have a history of being pretty boring. Instead of giving the lavish opulence one would assume a shoe from a high-end label would offer, the most iconic luxury brands have a track record of producing footwear that leaves most of us feeling underwhelmed and indifferent.

This summer, however, we’ve seen a surprising turn of the tide.

Seemingly immerging out of nowhere, upscale brands are pumping out kicks that are actually cool, quickly rewriting the damning narrative of the past. Whether it’s the Kendrick Lamar-approved Martine Rose Nike Shox or the revitalized line of Louis Vuitton trainers– RIP Virgil– high-end footwear is experiencing a jump in quality and design, paralleled by a deserved rise in hype.

But why are these classic brands finally applying real pressure in the sneaker game after dropping so many silhouettes that garnered no more than a collective “meh” from the public?

First and foremost, credit has to go to this latest wave of designers and creative directors who’ve reshaped how we think about luxury as a whole– RIP Virgil, two times.

With a nuanced feel for the industry, designers like Rose, Burberry’s Daniel Lee, and the enigmatic Grace Wales Bonner leverage their unique backgrounds and cultural tastes to inform their processes, resulting in a product that feels authentic and fresh rather than bland and unimaginative.

In contrast to the bevy of celebrity “designers” we’ve seen, notable names like these have cut their teeth within fashion’s rigid boundaries, giving them more range to tastefully bend the rules they were brought up on.

It’s like when the quiet kid in class finally gets a chance to share their thoughts, and they deliver something no one expected, but in this case, the quiet kids have been creating dope shit for years now.

On top of the fact that the people calling the shots at these major labels understand the current state of fashion – shocking, I know– there’s just something about a good sneaker that everyone can appreciate. Regardless of what iconography or branding is plastered on the shoe, the eye test is what matters.

Do they look good, and are they comfortable? Check those two boxes, and you’ll be the talk of footwear.

The undeniable fact is that shoes should be wearable and stylish, point blank, period. As we move deeper into this new age of luxury, this latest crop of footgear from some historic Maisons reminds us how long we’ve been deprived of a good sneaker– Pharrell, you’re on notice.

In honor of the luxury sneaker renaissance, here are a few of our favorite shoes setting a new standard for high-end kicks.

Kenzo-Dome

Nigo made a good sneaker, nothing too out of the ordinary here. Since being given the keys to the French fashion house in 2021, the cultural and streetwear icon has quickly left an imprint.

Given that he’s responsible for one of the most (in)famous sneaker silhouettes of the latest 20 years, it’s no surprise that Kenzo’s artistic director crafted a noteworthy pair of shoes.

Utilizing classic motifs from skateboarding culture (peep the chunky tongue), the Kenzo-Dome merges a luxury plush-suede and white leather design with an aesthetic straight from a mid-90s Thrasher tape.

As the epitome of high-low style, the first sneaker offered under the latest residency reminds us why the historic label chose Nigo to head the brand as it moves into its next chapter.

Jacquemus x Nike Air Force 1

What a year it’s been for Simon Porte Jacquemus. From establishing himself as one of the most influential names in all of fashion to tying the knot in the South of France, I’d bet it’d be hard to tell our friend Simon anything right now.

Continuing the hot streak, Nike and Jacquemus add to their dynamic partnership with this latest Air Force 1 collab.

Dubbed the “JF1,” this sneaker materialized as something a bit different than I think anyone might have expected, but we’re still here for it all. With a perforated upper akin to that of the staple sneaker, the lower half of the shoe is what is causing a stir among talking heads.

Pulling inspiration from the Nike ACG Terra, one of the French designer’s “fav shoes ever,” the nylon cording envelops the classic silhouette to create a distinct new look, building deserved hype for its impending release later this month.

Wales Bonner Samba

The undisputed Samba queen has returned for another rendition of the classic adidas sneaker.

Since first teaming up back in 2020, the duo hasn’t missed yet. This time, Tik Tok’s favorite silhouette gets a metallic chrome body, crocheted stripes, and an extended tongue that will surely have everyone split on how to wear it– are you a flipped-up or down kind of person?

As part of Wales Bonner SS23, the flashy trainer debuts just in time for summer, cementing the English designer as one of the best of her time while extending the feverish Samba craze just a bit longer.

Dior Tears

Dior’s Kim Jones and the multifaceted Tremaine Emory have been teasing the next joint capsule between the French Maison and Emory’s popular brand, Denim Tears, for months.

As we inch closer to seeing the next iteration of Dior Tears, a slew of images surfaced online that has given everyone a taste of what we can expect from the collab and that serving features a healthy dose of sneakers.

Teasers posted by Dior’s men’s footwear designer Thibo Denis showcase a diverse selection of B33s, outfitted with chunky white soles, thick laces, and a multi-colored plush upper design.

With an expected release set for Fall 2023, I think it’s safe to say that Jones and Emory have another hit on their hands that will surely be the talk of the resale market in the coming months.