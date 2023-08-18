Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Madewell Men x Ford Has Us California Dreamin’

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Think Southern California beaches, washed-out sunsets, and hip-gripping denims that bell at the ankle. Now, add a Ford Bronco navigating the rugged coastal terrain to the scene and you’ve got the essence of Madewell Men’s capsule collaboration with the storied automotive company.

At first blush you may be surprised by the pairing of Madewell, known for its collegiate prepster denim and beach T-Shirt aesthetic, and Ford, the legacy automotive company whose name is synonymous with car culture writ large. But reduced to their cores, these two American-born companies have a lot in common.

For the seven capsule pieces (ranging from $19-$145), Madewell leveraged vintage Americana and car racing cuts to prop up the ‘70s beach vibes of Ford’s most adored SUV: the Bronco.

The denim jacket is the kind you could imagine Brad Pitt wearing in Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood — with a strong corduroy collar, bold branded patch, and the exclusive ‘Bronco’ wash — a weathered blue, lightly battered, and bleached by the sun.

1 / 2
Madewell / Ford

Of course, there is a classic trucker hat in the official “Ford Blue” colorway, two graphic T-shirts emblazoned with vintage Ford Broncos looking muscular, and a leather key fob embossed with a real bronco, by which we mean a horse, not the car — because this is the California-Baja border, after all.

The collection is built on the mythos of the Bronco. Initially introduced in ’65, it was the world’s very first sport-utility vehicle — not just a rugged, all-terrain Jeep-like machine and not just a comfy weekend sedan, either. It was for off-roading but also taking the family on a picnic. The Bronco was a hit. Eventually, though, it went out of style, only to be revived after a 24-year hiatus in 2021.

1 / 2
Madewell / Ford

Almost 50 years after it first hit the market, the Bronco is as popular and well-loved today as it was then. The Madewell x Ford collection borrows from this legacy of utilitarianism in design and functionality while allowing in the cool breeze of ‘70s beach fantasy by way of its staple garments, colors, and cuts.

The limited-edition pieces will be available for purchase online from August 18 via select Madewell Men’s stores across the US.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Essential Shoes For Your Wardrobe Refresh in 2023

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Trouserology: A Brief Guide to Must-Know Pant Silhouettes

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Finally, There's a Dime x ASICS GT-2160 For Everyone

    • Sneakers
  • mr porter sale

    Take 70% OFF TOM FORD, THE ROW, ACNE STUDIOS & More in This Summer Sale

    • Style
  • gum sole

    These Are the Best Gum Sole Sneakers to Shop Right Now

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Madewell Men x Ford Has Us California Dreamin’

    • Style
  • Drake makes a face with his frizzy hair held by pink clips, wearing a blue Fubu T-shirt

    Drake's Pink Hairclips Are a Sign of Stylistic Growth

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Inter Miami's Pink Jersey Has Been BAPE-ified

    • Style
  • Amine's New Balance 610 shoe, "The Mooz," in brown and yellow colors photographed from the outside

    Unpeeling Aminé's New Balance Shoe

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    JJJJound & Reebok's Black Sneaker Collab Is Actually Exciting!

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Homer Simpson’s Most Relatable GIF Comes to Life With adidas

    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023