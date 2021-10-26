Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

While Most Basics Brands Go Bland, Maggie Marilyn Went Green

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Maggie Marilyn
1 / 18

I'm tired of hearing the word "sustainable" in relation to clothing production. Truth be told, the term has lost its meaning since becoming a hot buzzword for any company seeking to tap the Gen Z market.

The thing is, the fashion industry is inherently unsustainable — it's not at all enough to merely use organic cotton or pay a "liveable wage."

New Zealand-based designer Maggie Hewitt refuses to join the parade of greenwashers. Since founding Maggie Marilyn five years ago, Hewitt has taken great pains to ensure her brand is truly eco-conscious, even as she expands into menswear for the first time.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"My dream with Somewhere Man was to bring the core values and design language from our Somewhere line of evergreen, traceable, circular essentials and adapt them in a way that resonates with a male consumer," Hewitt said.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

What Hewitt's referring to, Somewhere, is Maggie Marilyn's essentials line, more casual than her more directional (and pricier) Forever offering, both of which have been womenswear-only thus far.

So, just like the women's Somewhere garments, Maggie Marilyn's debut Somewhere Man collection, which launches on Maggie Marilyn's website October 27, offers a spread of easy, wearable garments that aren't necessarily revelatory but are plenty reliable.

"The line really took shape by looking back to similar goals we had with Somewhere when we launched this line two years ago," Hewitt continued. "Building blocks for your wardrobe: the perfect casual blazer, loose linen shirt, crisp white t-shirt."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Again, Somewhere Man's initial designs — classic tailoring, relaxed shirts, easy sweats in shades of white, black, and bone — aren't designed to be stylistically explosive. These are timeless staples that Hewitt hopes wearers turn to again and again, distinguished more by their heightened eco-consciousness than adventurous designs and letting the thoughtful construction tell the story.

Indeed, though it's affordably priced and especially wearable, Somewhere Man's production is no less complicated than any of Maggie Marilyn's other lines.

Hewitt asserts that Maggie Marilyn's Somewhere pieces must be truly circular — the garments can be recycled or composted when their lifecycle ends — and made entirely of traceable organic or repurposed fibers from cotton and merino wool farms in New Zealand, mere miles from where the clothing is crafted.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"We're not here to tell guys how to dress," said Hewitt. "We simply want to give them the tools to decide for themselves, and ultimately build a level of trust that then allows us to educate them on what a circular and regenerative business looks like and why the future of our planet depends on it."

"We feel so lucky to already have a diverse global community of environmental activists, and Somewhere Man allows us to continue growing that community and encourage more people to take a seat at the table."

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyLogo Fleece Staples Hoodie Black
$100.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyCollegiate Hoodie Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyLogo Fleece Staples Pants Acorn
$90.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • On's Comfiest Runners Went From Sporty Senior to Streetwear Swag
  • Finally, Back to Un-Basics
  • Don't Give up Your Chanel Menswear Dreams
  • How a Quiet Japanese Brand Suddenly Took Over Luxury Menswear
  • First, the Air Jordan 4 Went Skate. Now, It Wants to Race
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now