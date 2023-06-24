Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Everyone Was at the Marine Serre Fest

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Marine Serre put on its Spring/Summer 2024 show, which saw guests spilling over metal barricades that lined the runway. Phones in-hand as they await the next act (or look, in this case), kind of like a concert or festival.

Marine Serre's line-up was pretty loaded, too. Musicians Teyana Taylor, Noah Cyrus, Miguel, Brooke Candy, and Sevdaliza walked the show, further playing on the concert vibes and turning the presentation into quite a star-studded affair.

Even Tommy Cash was there, debuting a wild new look from the audience. After becoming a mime to quietly tease MSCHF's next shoe, Cash showed up to Marine Serre's show as a hairy figure, who, apparently, needed a bit of guidance to see where he was going.

Taylor was the opener (though we'd argue she was the main event), setting the tone with a body-hugging, micro-mini dress boasting various prints and a side drape detail.

The same energy followed with the parade of looks to come, which included patchwork graphic pieces, cutout dresses, full patterned 'fits, and that irresistible crescent moon motif. Even A$AP Rocky couldn't resist the Marine moon.

Nonetheless, the latest was classic Marine Serre.

Particular looks, Taylor's especially, felt like an upcycling effort by the label, which is all too familiar for Serre (recall the silverware jewelry and the SS22 blob). Dubbed an "eco-conscious upcycling warrior" by Highsnobiety news editor Jake Silbert, Serre isn't new to the repurposing wave — she's one of the leaders of it.

Marine Serre SS24 spoke to the label's essence of marrying couture elements with sportswear feels, underscored by that familiar wild energy that garnered its cult following.

Titled Heart Beat (with the actual rhythm joining the show's soundtrack), Marine Serre SS24 keeps the label pumping and that wild spirit going.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Looks Like Action Bronson Has Another New Balance Shoe Coming (& It's Not a 990)

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    There’s Another New Balance 550 Collab Incoming (& It Isn’t ALD)

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    No Notes: JW Anderson SS24 Shoes Are Paw-fect

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Action Bronson's Second NB 990v6 Has Landed

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    More Wales Bonner x adidas? We Want it All

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Loewe SS24 Is One for the Glitter Bois

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023