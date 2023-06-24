Everyone Was at the Marine Serre Fest

Marine Serre put on its Spring/Summer 2024 show, which saw guests spilling over metal barricades that lined the runway. Phones in-hand as they await the next act (or look, in this case), kind of like a concert or festival.

Marine Serre's line-up was pretty loaded, too. Musicians Teyana Taylor, Noah Cyrus, Miguel, Brooke Candy, and Sevdaliza walked the show, further playing on the concert vibes and turning the presentation into quite a star-studded affair.

Even Tommy Cash was there, debuting a wild new look from the audience. After becoming a mime to quietly tease MSCHF's next shoe, Cash showed up to Marine Serre's show as a hairy figure, who, apparently, needed a bit of guidance to see where he was going.

Taylor was the opener (though we'd argue she was the main event), setting the tone with a body-hugging, micro-mini dress boasting various prints and a side drape detail.

The same energy followed with the parade of looks to come, which included patchwork graphic pieces, cutout dresses, full patterned 'fits, and that irresistible crescent moon motif. Even A$AP Rocky couldn't resist the Marine moon.

Nonetheless, the latest was classic Marine Serre.

Particular looks, Taylor's especially, felt like an upcycling effort by the label, which is all too familiar for Serre (recall the silverware jewelry and the SS22 blob). Dubbed an "eco-conscious upcycling warrior" by Highsnobiety news editor Jake Silbert, Serre isn't new to the repurposing wave — she's one of the leaders of it.

Marine Serre SS24 spoke to the label's essence of marrying couture elements with sportswear feels, underscored by that familiar wild energy that garnered its cult following.

Titled Heart Beat (with the actual rhythm joining the show's soundtrack), Marine Serre SS24 keeps the label pumping and that wild spirit going.