EXCLUSIVE: This Hoodie Smells Like Your Middle School Crush

Admit it: At least once in your life, you've sniffed a partner's T-shirt or sweater to feel closer to them while weathering a breakup or a night apart. MARKET, the streetwear brand known for its cheeky graphics, is riffing on scent's power to evoke a love interest (or an ex) with a fragrance-infused hoodie made in collaboration with AXE — yes, the AXE that perfumed every guy in your middle school class.

Dropping in limited quantities at MARKET's website on December 14, the hoodie smells just like your childhood crush — or perhaps your current partner, if they use any of AXE's myriad body sprays, body washes, and deodorants (AXE is, after all, one of the most ubiquitous fragrance brands in the world).

1 / 2 AXE

Cleverly dubbed the "Stealie," the hoodie is fragranced with AXE's latest release, Blue Lavender. Emblazoned with the MARKET logo, the sweater looks fairly straightforward from the front — but the back breaks down what, exactly, it smells like. Illustrations of the olfactive ingredients in Blue Lavender are accompanied by their Latin names, as well as a brief descriptor of their smell: for example, orange blossom (Citrus Sinensis) is "exhilaration" and tonka bean (Dipteryx Odorata) is "sensuality."

“People often tell us that they find themselves stealing a piece of clothing from the person they’re seeing because it reminds them of their scent," Caroline Gregory, AXE's Global Brand Director, said in a press release. "We wanted to play around with this insight and help our guys make a lasting impression... so we designed fun hoodies with MARKET that smell fresh and are meant to be stolen."

So go ahead, swipe your partner's scent — if it's meant to be, they'll let you keep it.