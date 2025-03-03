Pop-Art Dad Shoes? That's Marni x HOKA (EXCLUSIVE)

Marni and HOKA's sneaker collaboration is somehow both extremely Marni and extremely HOKA. Pop-art dad shoes? It's only too perfect.

Marni is perhaps the most painterly of all the luxury labels. Its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, for instance, translated the illustrations that guest artists Soldier and Slawn shaped alongside creative director Francesco Risso into artistic printed wearables.

Marni's debut HOKA sneaker collaboration is similarly splashy, an intentionally unsubtle set of Bondi dad shoes rendered in the no-nonsense manner of a Lichtenstein print, blown-up and loud. It's offered in four satisfyingly giant colorways with deservedly evocative and organic titles: Poinciana (reddish), Bracken (blackish), Straw (goldish), Tourmaline (blueish).

The base for Marni's new collab is HOKA's Bondi B3LS sneaker, a deservedly all-caps silhouette.

You may not recognize the moidel, though, as Marni has swapped out the Bondi B3LS' already meaty upper for extra-plush padding that affects a silhouette not terribly far from Marni's signature Bigfoot sneaker or HOKA's own Ora Primo clog.

How to make HOKA huger? Puff it up. And then, if you're Marni, strap it up with ultra-thicc laces woven for texture and widened for impact. And what impact it is! I think pop art but some might think brilliant scoops of ice cream, deliciously vivid and blunt.

"Collaborating with HOKA has been exhilarating—an exchange of energy wheretheir technical mastery met Marni’s instinct for shape, color, and emotion," Risso said in a statement.

Each sneaker also comes with tonal laces, though, if you prefer a truly single-shade experience.

And speaking of additional details, perhaps the best is the satisfyingly fuzzy Marni x HOKA dustbag. It's branded on each side and most importantly, so plush that it ought to be used as a tiny pillowcase, if you can find a teensy cushion worthy of the honor.

These is further evidence that Marni prefers to make sneaker magic with an artistic bent.

You may recall Marni's two rounds of Veja sneakers, printed with scrawled hues that evoked daydream doodles.

The illustrative qualities were more sneaker-first in that collaboration, though, whereas Marni's HOKA shoes proudly wear tonal paintjobs and save the excitable scribbling for the beautiful boxes.

Consider framing them. The sneakers, though? Too good, too fun (!) to simply stock when they release on Marni's website on April 3 and HOKA's web store on April 4 for $395.