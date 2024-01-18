Sign up to never miss a drop
MASU Is Fashion's Past, Present, Future

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert
MASU

Haven't heard of MASU? You aren't alone. The seven-year-old Japanese brand doesn't yet have the ear of the fashion establishment but it's about to, having held its first on-calendar Paris Fashion Week runway show on January 17.

MASU's Fall/Winter 2024 presentation was the culmination of several years' hard work. Designer Shinpei Goto has transformed his brand over the past few years, tapping a cultural vein that put MASU on fashion's cutting edge.

The kids are already sold. Fashion's old guard is next.

Founded in 2017 as "masu," pronounced "Em-Ay-Ess-Oo," Goto's label rebranded in 2018 as all-caps MASU but it still hadn't yet found its voice. Looking back on those early collections, you're struck by MASU's the smart shapes and wearable wackiness — obvious indications of Goto's Bunka college-honed design talent — but not left with an obvious impression of what MASU stands for.

MASU

I vaguely remember seeing MASU on Instagram in those early days — I basically only use Instagram to find niche Japanese brands — but little else. It didn't make much of an impression.

That all changed in 2021, when MASU joined the Tokyo Fashion Week calendar with its first runway show. MASU Fall/Winter 2021 was a perfect mission statement for what Goto's brand would come to stand for: Y2K kitsch, material experimentation, and indie-sleaze silhouettes wrapped in a genderfluid menswear package.

Now-established MASU motifs include campy prints — retooled Disney castles, Gaultier-esque angels — flared trousers, sparkly scarves, exposed underwear, punkish jackets, louche trackpants. If that all sounds familiar, it's because this is all what's happening in fashion right now. It's just that MASU hit on these cues years prior and warped them to its taste.

MASU found its voice at the perfect moment. By 2022, it'd been noticed by an international audience of terminally online fashion dudes (and their stylists).

In particular, MASU's knack for a Instagrammable statement piece — fur-trimmed caps, popcorn sweaters, sequin-studded jeans — has made fans of famous folks like A$AP Rocky, Evan Mock, Bloody Osiris, and perpetually tapped-in designer Matthew Williams, who in turn introduced it to their fans and now flood MASU's social media page begging for a restock of favored items.

Buzzy IYKYK streetwear label Seventh Heaven took notice and joined MASU for a rare collaboration, held at tastemaking Tokyo boutique NUBIAN.

MASU doesn't merely trade in quirk for quirk's sake, to be clear, though the vibe ain't self-seriousness, either.

Its clothes, which range from sober suiting to grunged-out sk8r boi, are well-made in Japan and thoroughly popular throughout the country. Its success recalls forebears like READYMADE and Doublet, which enjoy as much domestic success as they do out West.

In late 2023, MASU even snagged the 2024 Fashion Prize of Tokyo, an award that offers financial support for popular young Japanese brands, granting them access to Paris' rarefied catwalks and showrooms connected to international buyers, hence MASU's FW24 Paris Fashion Week presentation.

FW24 is as good a time to buy into MASU as any. The collection juxtaposes archetypical MASU bits like sequined track sets and baggy jeans against more mature fare, like velvet blazers and blacked-out stadium jackets. Art was provided by Verdy, Japan's current youth culture king.

With clothes that channel retro aesthetics into contemporary covetability, MASU represents fashion's next-gen. These are the clothes that kids are buying now, fueled by nostalgia for an era they barely remember.

Ironically, as throwback and memetic as it all is, MASU is exactly what the future looks like. Yesterday's clothes, tomorrow.

Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. He has over a half-decade of experience overseeing for fashion and culture publications, leading editorial teams, and ideating content for magazines. Jake previously lived in Japan, following a multi-year obsession with Japanese fashion, food, and architecture, before moving back to America to begin a career as a writer and editor. At Highsnobiety, Jake frequently explores disparate subjects like the [style of old people](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/elderly-style-trend/), the [rebranding of Tory Burch](https://https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/tory-burch-brand-reinvention/), and the [Louis Vuitton collection](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/virgil-abloh-nigo-interview/) ideated by NIGO and the late Virgil Abloh. Sometimes Jake covers subjects, like [Supreme's waning relevance](https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/supreme-dead/), that incites wider discussion among even people who haven't read the articles. Previously, Jake pitched, wrote, and edited content for a handful of burgeoning digital publications, even drafting long thinkpieces for social media simply for the sake of spreading the good word of good clothing. That's what it all comes back to for Jake: good clothing. Jake lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, 'Simpsons' podcasts, 'Dark Souls' speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather.
