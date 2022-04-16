McDonald's McDelivery Detector Forgives Your Cooking L's

Tired of making meals bad enough to make Gordon Ramsay magically appear? After Quarter Pounder-scented candles, FW19 apparel collection, and even the Ye-stamp of approval, McDonald's forgives your cooking catastrophes and even makes it up for it (but only if you love Mickey D's and live in the Netherlands, sorry).

Behold, the McDelivery Detector — the fast-food chain's device that detects the presence of burnt food and delivers a meal before you can even get the smoke out of your home.

Designed by creative agency TBWA\NEBOKO for McDonald's, the McDelivery Detector is not your average smoke detector, as you can see.

Appearing as a McDonald's Big Mac hanging on the ceiling, the device's advanced technologies pick up the smoke from your blackened food, send your pre-selected meal to the nearest McDonald's restaurant, and deliver your makeup meal in minutes.

Unlike the annoying, ear-piercing beeping of your regular smoke detector, naturally, the McDelivery Detector's alarm is McDonald's famed "I'm Lovin' It" tune (sorry if you find that sound irritating, too).

Now, the McDelivery Detector is not a replacement for your old smoke detector either. Hence, McDonald's and TBWA\NEBOKO advises you to keep your original one in your house no matter how annoying the beeping is.

I hate to break it to you, but it will be a little tricky getting your hands on the McDelivery Detector if you're not in The Netherlands.

Per the Dutch Nutrition Center, about 75% of the Dutch fall victim to kitchen oopsies (more like near burn-downs). So, McDonald's saw it fit to give the McDelivery Detector to the people who clearly need it more than anyone.

No, seriously, the fast-food chain is giving them away to the not-so-good cooks of the Netherlands.

From April 13 to May 2, the good Netherlands folks will get the chance to win the McDelivery Detector by sending their worst kitchen moments - lousy enough to earn them Ramsay's idiot sandwich branding – to the McDonald's app.

The most major cooking disasters will receive the McDelivery Detector and a regular smoke detector (because safety first).

The McDonald's McDelivery Detector is no culinary master, so I wouldn't expect it to teach you how to be a better cook. The burger-shaped gadget just gently forgets your food L's with a new meal — and wards off the potential hauntings of Gordon Ramsay's spirit, of course.