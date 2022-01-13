Someone, Somewhere in Florida, Is Bidding on Melania Trump's NFT

The beauty, and pain, of NFTs lies in the fact that anyone can make and sell them — including model turned former first lady, Melania Tr*mp.

The empty-eyed "politician" just launched a 14-day NFT auction for a series of chilling collectibles dubbed the "Head of State" collection.

Starting at $250,000, the lot includes: the custom-made hat that the Be Best founder wore during the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, a watercolor painting of Melania in said hat, and a "Digital Artwork NFT with Motion," signed by both Melania and artist Marc-Antoine Coulon.

At the time of publishing, bidding reached $266,454.

Mrs. Trump announced her entry into the metaverse in December, describing the venture as combining "my passion for art and commitment to helping our Nation’s children fulfill their own unique American Dream."

She minted her digital debut with an NFT titled "Melania's Vision," a watercolor (also by Coulon) of perhaps her best feature: those glazed-over soulless eyes that so often glare into the distance.

The work, which sold for 1 Solana (approximately $150), came with an audio message from MT: "My vision is to look forward with inspiration, strength, and courage."

Shivers!

The possibilities for Melania's brand are endless.

Someone, somewhere in Florida, would probably pay big bucks for her "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" jacket, very appropriately worn when visiting immigrant children separated from their families.

A painting of the colonialist pith helmet she wore on safari in Kenya? Why not!

If you thought the metaverse couldn't get any more dystopian, thank Melania for making your nightmare a reality.