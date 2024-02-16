Sign up to never miss a drop
Merrell's Best Trek Shoe Looks Even Better Without Laces

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti
Merrell sneakers are a classic choice for folks seeking sturdy outdoor shoes. In the past, they might not have had a reputation for stylishness but, as of late, Merrell has made major strides in that department.

Merrell's Agility Peak 5 sneaker was already a good-looking shoe but it's going to the next level.

The GORE-TEX-lined, Vibram-soled running shoe is getting a little love with some new technology that now affirm their status as one of Merrell's best trail shoes ever, a title they've held since their debut in 2022.

Given that it’s such a slick sneaker, it’s about time that the Agility Peak 5 got an update that streamlines it even further.

For 2024, Merrell replaced the Agility Peak 5's laces with the BOA fit system, the same adjustment treatment utilized for many ski boots and shoes. You have to do is turn the dial to tighten the shoes, no fiddly laces needed.

This results in more security during heavy use and long distances, which is at least partially why people are drawn to the Agility Peak 5 in the first place.

Y'know, besides it being so stylish and all.

The Merrell Agility Peak 5 BOA is otherwise very much the same as the Merrell Agility Peak 5 that has been available in both men’s and women’s sizing for several seasons.

They’re still weatherproof, stable, and comfortable, but the BOA fit system gives the Merrell sneaker a more aerodynamic-looking shape that just looks cool, like something Ethan Hunt would use to scale a cliff somewhere.

It also makes Merrell's trail runner feel a little lighter, which addresses one common refrain on shopping review sites and forums.

That is, despite the lift and feel of the conventional Agility Peak 5, they still feel a little heavier than similar trail running shoes, such as those made by rivals like HOKA and Salomon.

Thus, it might only take the new BOA lacing system to finally perfect the Agility Peak 5. Look out trek shoe brands — Merrell's on its way.

