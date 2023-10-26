Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Merrell's Best Trail Runner Just Went Full HOKA

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

Merrell may be best-known in GORP-leaning streetwear circles for its slick 1TRL line and charmingly elderly moc shoes but the Michigan-based outdoor brand is actually pretty well-regarded among serious adventurers for its more utilitarian shoes.

The Merrell Agility Peak 5 sneaker, in particular, is a hard-wearing trail runner that looks as handsome as any of HOKA's excellent trek kicks and Salomon's myriad technical sneakers. So, little surprise that Merrell's star trail shoe would get a seasonal update only a year or so after its award-winning debut in 2022.

Winter, do your worst — nothing's gonna get through these GORE-TEX Merrells.

In September 2023, Merrell quietly rolled out the Agility Peak 5 with an infusion of GORE-TEX lining for maximum weather resistance. Especially in its all-black colorway, with the chunky Vibram sole and technical waterproofing, the new iteration of the Agility Peak 5 is giving HOKA in a good way.

I know that there aren't any sportswear companies that wanna see their sneakers juxtaposed against a competitors' shoes but I really do mean it as a compliment.

In the red-hot functional footwear space, no one is doing better-looking heavyweight sneakers than HOKA, so for a peer to rise to its level is high praise indeed.

Merrell has had plenty of success on its own merits, of course, as a new generation taps into the inherent comfort and riotous styling of signature shoes like the Jungle Moc.

But the new Merrell shoes hit just as hard and perhaps even more approachably, as the Agility Peak 5 is a great-looking shoe that's as strong as anything else out on the market. Even its wackier colorways speak to Merrell's growing design acumen.

We're living through a true trail shoe renaissance at the moment, as every brand of note begins serving up top-tier sneakers and consumers begin opening their stylistic eyes to the appreciably fashion-agnostic inclinations inherent to each offering.

The best thing about the boom is the sheer variety of good stuff on the market, allowing interested shoppers to express their own taste by selecting a preferred brand and silhouette. Merrell's Agility Peak 5 is another welcome option.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Trompe L'œil Denim Jacket
Jean Paul Gaultier
$870
Image on Highsnobiety
Double Knee Pant
Carhartt WIP
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
We Recommend
  • gore tex sneakers
    13 GORE-TEX Sneakers For Wet Weather Protection
    • Sneakers
  • gore-tex jackets
    The Most Stylish GORE-TEX Jackets For Fall 2023
    • Style
  • 5 gore tex alternatives help survive winter Hoka One One Rowing Blazers The North Face
    5 Water-Resistant GORE-TEX Alternatives to Help You Stay Dry This Winter
  • A model wearing Gramicci AW22 collection outdoor clothing matching set lime green and forest green during sunset outdoors
    Around the World in Techwear: the Best Outdoor Clothing Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • adidas terrex
    adidas Terrex Is Changing the Face of Techwear
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nike snkrs showcase 2024 releases
    Nike's 2024 Sneaker Line-Up Is Feast of Classics
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 1 high brooklyn boot
    The Jordan 1 Is Going Through a Emo Phase
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Jonas is seen in New York wearing a dad cap, painted hoodie, Motorhead shorts & running sneakers with black socks
    Joe Jonas Is Dressing With Divorced Dad Energy
    • Style
  • Glossier You Perfume Bottle
    Is Glossier About to Release a New Fragrance?
    • Beauty
  • Meta Campania Collective
    The Many Faces of Meta Campania Collective, As Painted By Philippa Horan
    • Style
  • nocta nike basketball
    NOCTA x Nike Is Hitting the Court Again
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023