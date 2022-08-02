Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
TikTok Thinks the 2023 Met Gala Theme Is Space

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

TikTok is convinced that the 2023 Met Gala theme is space, great news for resident guest list troll Elon Musk and kind of confusing for the rest of us.

Over the past few days, emerging designers have taken to Gen Z's favorite short-form video app to share sketches of celestial gowns fit for fashion's biggest night out. Others are sharing cosmic runway looks from the likes of Dior, Iris Van Herpen, and Schiaparelli.

The rumor has also spawned plenty of memes because, well, wouldn't we all like to see Bella Hadid hit the red carpet in those galaxy leggings everyone lost their minds over in the early 2010s?

If you're wondering how TikTok came to believe that Anna Wintour selected such a goofy Met Gala theme, it started — as all things do — with a disgruntled intern.

Under the pseudonym Depressed Gay Intern, the anonymous source submitted the following to Instagram's resident gossip queen, DeuxMoi: "I work at the HQ for one of the designers who misunderstood the [2022] MET Gala assignment and we just got scolded!!!!!

"For the first time since ’83 designers will now need their outfits pre-approved, regardless of who the clothes hanger walking the red carpet will be."

That's not all. According to Depressed Gay Intern, "Next year’s theme is rumoured [sic] to be space-themed and we might have to genuinely dress Elon fucking Musk. I’m not even joking."

As tempting as it is to imagine A-listers dressing as black holes and Jeff Bezos' penis-shaped spacecraft, Depressed Gay Intern isn't exactly the most reliable source. So cool your jets — at least until news breaks that Wintour is hopping aboard a SpaceX flight.

Alexandra Pauly
