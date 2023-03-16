Could 2023 Be The Year Mizuno Thrives?

Mizuno is about to have a breakout year. Yup, you heard it here first.

I know it might sound weird (or even insane) to predict such a phenomenon 117 years into a label’s existence, but anything can happen in the world of sneakers, right?

In truth, Mizuno has been bubbling away nicely for a number of years now, dropping a myriad of Wave Rider sneakers (one with Highsnobiety) and in-turn underlining its sneaker prowess at a time when the market is as congested as ever.

Now though, the Japanese label is taking things up a level for 2023 with the release of its all-new Wave Rider Beta, a totally new silhouette which is undeniably its finest looking to-date.

Mizuno 1 / 2

Initially landing in a duo of green and blue colorways (which will be followed by a slew of alternatives in the coming months), the Wave Rider Beta — which lands online and in stores on March 24 — combines Mizuno’s brand traditions with generational advances in technology and results in a traditional-looking sneaker infused with techy notes.

In short: we’re witnessing Mizuno’s ideology for the past, present, and future of Sportstyle.

Mizuno 1 / 2

The silhouette itself borrows design notes from the brands’ famed Wave Rider range which was originally launched in 1997, and, as Mizuno heads may have already noticed, it sits atop the recognisable sole unit of the Wave Rider 26.

Following collaborations with the likes of Patta, Footpatrol, and Hanon in recent years, Mizuno has been simmering for some time. Now though, with its all-new Wave Rider Beta ready to land, I think it’s finally Mizuno’s time to shine. Here’s to a big 2023.