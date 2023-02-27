Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Mizuno’s Wave Mujin TL GTX Is Adventure-Proof

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: Mizuno

Model: Wave Mujin TL GTX

Release Date: Available now

Price: $220

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor’s Notes: Mizuno's Wave Mujin TL GTX has made quite the debut.

An updated GORE-TEX take on the brand’s Wave Mujin TL silhouette which marks the Japanese label’s first foray into the bone-dry world of Gorpcore, the sneaker is an adventure-proof variation of a bonafide Mizuno classic.

MIZUNO
Derived from any wild colors or unnecessary nonsense, it’s a silhouette built for purpose – it’s the epitome of an outdoor-ready sneaker.

Rip-stop mesh and thermo-paneling on the upper meet pops of protective GORE-TEX, while uncharacteristically muted all-over hues make them good for most occasions. Like a long walk, or an outside funeral or something.

MizunoWave Mujin TL GTX
$220.00
Aesthetically, things become a little autumnal underfoot thanks to an off-white almost-peach midsole that sits beside a sturdy Michelin outsole, and is clad with understated innovations designed to keep your feet both comfortable and protected wherever you wander.

To the naked eye, the Wave Mujin TL GTX might appear like an over-complicated sneaker, but take a moment to understand the reasoning behind each detail, and you’ll begin to love its simplicities.

To say MIZUNO has had a busy time recently would be an understatement, to say the least. Following the respective launches of its collaboration with Patta and then Footpatrol, the label has released two major mainline styles in the form of the Wave Rider and its “Ceremony of Tea" pack.

MIZUNO
Now joining the rank is Mizuno's Wave Mujin TL GTX and, based on the slightly more experimental color options that the brand has been releasing, we're about to see a lot more of the waterproof shoe.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
