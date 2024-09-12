Montblanc & Wes Anderson Go Mountain Mode

Montblanc, the nearly 120-year-old German luxury maison, is in deep with inimitable American director Wes Anderson. In May 2024, the pair unveiled the first part of their “100 Years of Meisterstück” campaign and the adventure continues in September.

On September 2, Montblanc and Anderson rolled out part two, which focuses on all manner of Montblanc's signature leather goods.

Whereas the initial production emphasized the Meisterstück pen at the core of the campaign, mostly composed around a cozy office setting, the latest imagery goes full mountain mode.

Atop Mont Blanc, the titanic Alps mountain that gives the company its name, actors Rupert Friend Jing Boran, Lee Jinuk, and Waris Ahluwalia suit up and stretch out atop a set of stylish Montblanc trunks.

Nearby is a cast of luxe leather Montblanc goods, with an emphasis on the Extreme 3.0 Leather Backpack, Bag Mini and Sling Bag, whose geometric patterns are borrowed from Montblanc's 1920s design language — the era of the Meisterstück, in other words.

The bags' signature M LOCK 4810 closure may recall 1017 ALYX 9SM's rollercoaster buckle but is actually inspired by the systems utilized for historic mountaineering gear, which demanded that the locking details be usable even with thick gloves.

Montblanc was born in the Alps, remember, and now with Anderson's help, its product looks like it lives there.

Next up is the Schreiberling, a terrifically retro pen designed by Anderson himself in the style of the Meisterstück that's releasing in 2025.