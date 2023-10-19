Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

A New AI Initiative Ranked the 40 Most Powerful Beauty Brands by Inclusivity

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

When Rihanna's Fenty Beauty burst onto the scene with a whopping 40 foundation shades — a huge number by 2017's standards — savvy shoppers began demanding the same from the entire industry. Slowly but surely, the Fenty Effect took hold, pushing drugstore brands and luxury imprints alike to reexamine their offerings for people with melanin-rich skin tones.

A new AI-assisted initiative, the SeeMe Index, knows that inclusivity is now top of mind for much of the beauty industry, as well as its shoppers. Led by former Google executives Asha Shivaji and Jason R. Klein, the project has ranked the 40 most powerful beauty brands by their consumer-facing DEI initiatives.

So, which brand received top scores? MAC, the Canadian makeup giant founded by Frank Toskan and Frank Angelo in 1984.

A bit on the methodology behind the SeeMe Index: Shivaji and Klein determined the industry's top 40 beauty brands using a combination of sales data and industry resources like WWD, Tribe Dynamics, and Spate. With the help of AI, they examined the presence of six "identity dimensions" — skin tone, gender expression, age, sexual orientation, body size, and disability — across each brand's advertisements, product lineup, and public-facing DEI commitments.

Even in the '80s and '90s, MAC offered foundations for the palest of pale and darkest of dark skin tones. Back in the day, its ads proudly displayed the tagline: "All Ages, All Races, All Sexes" (the slogan has since replaced "Sexes" with "Genders"). Given MAC's longstanding commitment to diversity via expansive shade ranges and initiatives like VIVA GLAM, which fundraises for HIV/AIDS programs, it's not entirely surprising that it ranks at number one.

Other brands that rank in the SeeMe Index top 10 are drugstore standby NYX Cosmetics, TikTok favorite E.l.f. Cosmetics, and, of course, Fenty Beauty.

Interestingly, Fenty is the only Black-owned brand in the top 10, which leads us to an important asterisk: The SeeMe Index does not account for brands' internal operations including, for example, how many people of color hold C-suite positions.

"We wanted to focus on the consumer-facing inclusivity efforts and provide a holistic view of how a consumer experiences a brand," a SeeMe representative said over e-mail. "In this same vein, we wanted to leverage public data and resources, and there wasn't a way we could consistently source this data across all brands."

While consumer-facing efforts like ad campaigns and charitable initiatives can indicate a brand's commitment to DEI, they certainly aren't the entire picture. The SeeMe Index is a helpful resource, for sure — but shoppers should do their own research, too.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Sailor Tattoo Long-Sleeve
Jean Paul Gaultier
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
OG Single Knee Pant
Carhartt WIP
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RCH
New Balance
$160
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of May
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of April
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    KIKI Is the Next-Gen Beauty Brand Promoting Customer to Boss
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    How Genderless Beauty Became the New Clean Beauty
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A photo of Nicole McLaughlin & HOKA's collaborative boot shoe
    HOKA's Unreleased Masterpiece Shoe Has Already Been Frankenstein'd
    • Sneakers
  • a look at the Korn x Adidas collab
    Unleash Your Freak With adidas’ New Korn Collection
    • Style
  • Fenty Beauty Pride Campaign 2023
    A New AI Initiative Ranked the 40 Most Powerful Beauty Brands by Inclusivity
    • Beauty
  • two models wear clothes from advisory board crystals
    Is Supreme Getting Two New Creative Directors?
    • Style
  • MSCHF's Big Black Boot, as worn by Mitch Modes
    MSCHF's Big Red Boot Is Black. Er, Back. Er, Both
    • Sneakers
  • Rosalia at Louis Vuitton FW23
    SSENSE is Having a Sale and it's a Doozy - Cop 25% off
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023