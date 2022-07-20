Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The MSCHF Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: MSCHF x Jimmy Fallon

Model: Gobstomper

Release Date: July 28, 1pm EST

Price: $195

Editor’s Notes: Eagle-eyed viewers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon may have clocked the presenter’s chunky off-white sneakers on July 18, while others may have been too fixated watching Jane Fonda smash an egg onto her forehead.

Whichever category you fall into (maybe it’s both?), those exact sneakers have been revealed as a unique collaboration between Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF and Fallon, whom MSCHF describes as a "long-time MSCHF friend."

Officially titled the MSCHF Gobstomper Jimmy Fallon Edition (presumably a play on Gobstopper, the Wonka company's multi-layered jawbreaker), the off-white sneaker — which boasts pops of brown, blue, yellow, and red — looks good enough to lick.

That attractive facade is only the Gobstomper's surface level: multiple layers of color are hidden beneath the sneaker's crisp beige surface, revealed gradually as the shoe wears down.

At a quick glance of the accompanying campaign, I was concerned MSCHF had caught Fallon slap bang in a mid-life crisis (skateboard in hand and, inexplicably, licking a sneaker), but after digging a little deeper, it started to make some sense, at least.

Irrespective of the campaign, the sneakers — which are set to drop in limited quantities exclusively via the MSCHF Sneakers App on July 28, (1pm EST) for $195 via a grueling 24-hour raffle — feature subtle motifs at the rear and on the outer tongue, with co-branding housed on the inner.

This collab follows the recent release of MSCHF’s Monopoly Blur, which sent anyone over the age of 50 into a well of confusion trying to figure out, as well as its Super Normal sneaker just last month.

Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
