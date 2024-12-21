Needles Brings The Elevated Workwear, NOMA t.d. Brings The Artisanal Craft

On paper, the newest collection from longstanding collaborators Needles and NOMA t.d. is a straightforward one.

Needles provides two models of utility-focused outerwear, signature styles for the label, and then NOMA t.d. brings its signature touch to proceedings through its penchant for handmade, artisanal craftsmanship.

The two jackets in question in this collection are the Needles SC ARMY SHIRT, a military-inspired, hardy shirt with ribbed sleeves, large patch pockets, and an A-line silhouette, alongside the DN COVERALL jacket, a classic men’s chore coat.

Both jackets, each produced from hardwearing cotton, stay true to their rugged roots until you get to NOMA t.d.’s delicately handmade customizations.

Detailed floral patterns and leopard prints cover the front of both pieces, skillfully produced by hand.

Available now from the Nepenthes Store in Japan, this collection is typical of NOMA t.d., the Tokyo-based label being centered around slow fashion and traditional manufacturing techniques.

This is a focus NOMA t.d. brings into everything it makes, whether that be the laid-back silhouettes in its own-line collections, its painted denim jackets recently created with WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO, or hand-dyed Stüssy sweats.

The almost 20-year-old Japanese company continues to use artisanal methods rarely found in today's fast-paced fashion industry.