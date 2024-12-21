Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Needles Brings The Elevated Workwear, NOMA t.d. Brings The Artisanal Craft

Written by Tom Barker in Style

On paper, the newest collection from longstanding collaborators Needles and NOMA t.d. is a straightforward one.

Needles provides two models of utility-focused outerwear, signature styles for the label, and then NOMA t.d. brings its signature touch to proceedings through its penchant for handmade, artisanal craftsmanship.

Shop Needles Here

The two jackets in question in this collection are the Needles SC ARMY SHIRT, a military-inspired, hardy shirt with ribbed sleeves, large patch pockets, and an A-line silhouette, alongside the DN COVERALL jacket, a classic men’s chore coat.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Both jackets, each produced from hardwearing cotton, stay true to their rugged roots until you get to NOMA t.d.’s delicately handmade customizations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Detailed floral patterns and leopard prints cover the front of both pieces, skillfully produced by hand.

Available now from the Nepenthes Store in Japan, this collection is typical of NOMA t.d., the Tokyo-based label being centered around slow fashion and traditional manufacturing techniques. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is a focus NOMA t.d. brings into everything it makes, whether that be the laid-back silhouettes in its own-line collections, its painted denim jackets recently created with WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO, or hand-dyed Stüssy sweats.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The almost 20-year-old Japanese company continues to use artisanal methods rarely found in today's fast-paced fashion industry.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Carhartt WIP x InvincibleDenim Chore Coat Max
$330.00
Available in:
XSSMLXL
SauconyProGrid Triumph 4 Navy/Holographic
$205.00
Available in:
4040.5414242.54444.5
Weed'dSB005 Ashtray Sky Blue
$75.00
Available in:
One size

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Mashup of Classics: Barbour’s Flyfishing Jacket Meets A.P.C.’s Denim Workwear
    • Style
  • Awake NY, Stone Island & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Ronnie Fieg Brings Home New Chunk-ful Clarks x adidas Shoes for Kithmas
    • Sneakers
  • Studded, Sashiko-Stitched & Distressed: Meet Thug Club & Dickies’ Workwear
    • Style
  • adidas Originals & AS Roma Deliver Pure Nostalgic
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • adidas’ Deliciously Minty Sneakers Have a Distinct Tiffany Blue Flavor
    • Sneakers
  • Nike Finally Unleashes a Gorgeous & Once-Super-Exclusive Jordan 1 Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Classic Jordan 1 Low Has an Imposing New Shape (& It’s Grown Hair!)
    • Sneakers
  • Needles Brings The Elevated Workwear, NOMA t.d. Brings The Artisanal Craft
    • Style
  • The $4,000 COMME des GARÇONS Burberry Trench Is Exactly What It Sounds Like
    • Style
  • The Beastly Beauty of Balenciaga’s Massive Hairy Crocs
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now