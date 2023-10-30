Sign up to never miss a drop
Stüssy & Nike Are Still Dying to Dye

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Stüssy and Nike can't quit each other, especially when NOMA t.d.'s dye is involved. Mere weeks after dishing pairs of Japan-only Stüssy x Nike Vandal sneakers hand-dyed by NOMA t.d., the trio are apparently back at it for one-of-one dyed sweaters & joggers.

First worn by Stüssy staff Jordan Vickors, Stüssy, Nike, and NOMA t.d.'s collaborative sweats employ the dip-dye technique that the Japanese imprint often utilizes for its own handmade clothes.

Further leaked imagery shows a plethora of bagged Nike x Stussy x NOMA t.d. sweaters and sweatpants, each with their own unique dyes and colors.

Which is nice, because they're otherwise just ordinary-looking grey mélange sweaters and sweatpants embroidered with the co-branding typical of Nike and Stüssy's previous collabs. This time, though, there's a NOMA t.d. logo beneath the Nike Swoosh and Stüssy's own name. Spread the love!

Obviously, there isn't any release date or pricing information for the Nike x Stussy x NOMA t.d. sweaters and sweatpants but fans oughta pray that they aren't again exclusive to Japan, especially given how cool it is to get one-off garms from relatively mass-market brands.

Stüssy is particularly fond of making the ordinary into the extraordinary by way of DIY dye, as it demonstrated with those hand-dyed Air Force 1s it devised with local art imprint Lookout & Wonderland.

This sort of hands-on distinction makes everything so much more interesting. Like, everyone else's pairs of Stüssy x Nike Vandals are ordinary neutral tones so isn't it way cooler to hand a dip-dyed version?

For the uninitiated, NOMA t.d. is a nearly 20-year-old Japanese company founded by a textile designer and boutique buyer. NOMA has made its own clothes and fabrics since 2005 but it often lends its expertise to other labels seeking unique material treatments and vivid collaborations.

It's fairly low-key, which makes NOMA t.d. a relatively odd pick as a Stüssy collaborator but, hey, Supreme collaborated with Bernadette Corporation in May so anything's possible.

Plus, last year's inaugural Stüssy x NOMA t.d. capsule was impressively solid so no complaints here.

