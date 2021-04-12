The New NBHD x UNDFTD x adidas Collab Is ZX-Cellent

Brand: NEIGHBORHOOD x UNDEFEATED x adidas

Model: ZX 8000

Release Date: April 16

Price: TBC

Buy: UNDEFEATED.com and UNDEFEATED Japan

What We’re Saying: Familiar collaborators NEIGHBORHOOD and UNDEFEATED have once again teamed up with adidas for a new triple threat effort. NEIGHBORHOOD's founder Shinsuke Takizawa shared a first look at the sneaker collab just last week, and since then, official images have emerged.

NEIGHBORHOOD and UNDEFEATED have reimagined the ZX 8000 for their latest joint project. The shoe is optioned in two colorways — one white and one black — each with a gum outsole.

From the product photos, we see adidas' Dellinger Web applied to the midsole at the heel. Woven faux carbon panels then draw added attention to the sneaker, which comes with a zippered stash pocket on the tongue, similar to BAPE and UNDEFEATED's recent ZX 8000 collaboration. The NEIGHBORHOOD x UNDEFEATED effort is then made complete with co-branding on the heel and tongue.

The forthcoming ZX release from NEIGHBORHOOD and adidas serves as a continuation of the two brands' collaborative partnership that dates back to 2005. The new ZX 8000 colorways will arrive on April 16 alongside multiple T-shirt designs.

