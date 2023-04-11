NEMEN SS23 Is a World Class Offering

Born of a commitment to pushing the boundaries of technical outerwear with an experimental approach to fabrication and dye work, NEMEN has delivered some of the industry's greatest outerwear. With the arrival of SS23, it puts its best foot forward, showcasing world-class form.

For those seeking out outerwear that's crafted with intense intricacy, laced with the ability to make every outdoor appearance a statement of style, NEMEN may well be the gold standard.

Sure, Italy plays home to the likes of Stone Island, Ten c, and C.P. Company, two brands equally as versed in the technical aspects and scientific workings of fabric treatments of iconic outerwear, but none have risen the ranks with the sharp finesse of NEMEN.

Though the younger of the brands mentioned, NEMEN makes up for its youth with cutting-edge style. It's sharp, risk-taking, and with each collection, it delivers a standard that'll leave your jaw on the floor.

SS23 is no different; the collection comprises several outerwear styles that evolve lines previously established while presenting new palettes, color-blocking styles, fabrications, and finishes that offer tasteful additions to a collector's arsenal.

High collar, hooded styles like Smocks, Shells, and Windbreakers make up the bulk of the collection, with utilitarian pocketed styles, print-heavy ripstop, and retro-styled blocked-out contrasts creating a selection of bangers that you'll find difficult to rank.

Playing to military archetypes, several additional outerwear style stand at the forefront of the collection, boasting color options that range from deep black and green to mint and grey, while overshirts, hooded sweats, and tees take on NEMEN's signature gradient dyes.

The collection, in its full variation of styles, is available to shop online now.