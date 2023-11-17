Deconstructed New Balances Look Sharper in Silver

New Balance's retro-cool 1906 sneaker is a hot ticket these days, receiving collaborative attention from partners as disparate as sneaker stores like KITH and SIZE?, fashion giants like COMME des GARÇONS, and even indie labels like AURALEE. Seems like the 1906 is the shoe of the moment, if you discount all of the other great New Balance sneakers currently turning heads.

But that doesn't that New Balance itself is shirking in its duties to further beautify the 1906. Earlier this year, for instance, NB expanded its fan-favorite Protection Pack to the 1906, dishing some seriously deconstructed-looking shoes, juxtaposing ragged panels against the silhouette's crisp technicality.

Sole Stop

The 1906 Protection Pack is receiving its first new member in several months, and it's kind of a doozy. If the monochrome colorways that dropped this summer were too understated, feast your eyes on this brilliantly bold metallic silver sneaker.

This is a good look for the 1906, which already struts its stuff in colorways that highlight its technical mesh upper. But when you bring together the delightful flair of shiny silver with the appealingly Y2K dad shoe vibes inherent to New Balance's retro runner, you've got a winner. Or at least a second place finisher, with the silver medal and all.

Currently available at retailers like Sole Stop's website for $164, the metallic silver Protection Pack NB 1906 ain't gonna stick around too long. These colorways are extremely popular beyond even sneakerheads, probably thanks to the inherent appeal of the deconstructed uppers.

If you can wait, though, you might be rewarded by the delayed drop on New Balance's website, where the silver 1906 will be accompanied by a handsome "Eclipse" colorway that wears some appreciably understated darker shades.

Just goes to show that as good as New Balance's many collaborations are (and they are very, very good), sometimes it's the in-line stuff that steals the show. Or steals the shoe, maybe.