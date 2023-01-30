With a Furry Makeover, the New Balance 2002R Is Officially Too Cozy

It's official: the 2002Rs are too cozy. Following its Lunar New Year collection, New Balance prepares to release its "White Pack," which includes furry 2002Rs.

The White Pack's 2002R emerges with short, white fur peaking from underneath suede and faux leather paneling on the upper.

Specifically, this pony-like hair is called Harako leather — a sleek, luxe fur material often seen in luxury handbags, especially those from the aughts.

New Balance 1 / 7

Hints of black strike spots featuring New Balance branding and the shoe's chunky outsole provide some timeless contrast and emphasize NB's presence, of course.

The White Pack also includes a 327 sneaker, which naturally follows in the 2002R's footsteps with a hairy upper and classic black and white scheme.

New Balance 1 / 6

For those in the market for kicks resembling polar bears, the New Balance White Pack lands on February 3 at atmos Tokyo's website. While New Balance hasn't confirmed a wider release, I suspect the collection will land globally at New Balance and select stockists in the following days.

New Balance's 2002R and 327 have enjoyed their fair share of spins — slip-on mules, Nissan cars, stash pockets, you name it — but the White Pack undoubtedly sees the 2002R and 327 at their cleanest, let alone furriest.

