Your New Favorite New Balance 2002Rs Have Landed

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers

It's a marathon, not a sprint, and New Balance isn't going to let you catch your breath any time soon – case in point, Wellgosh's new 2002R selection.

You don't need to be a NB fan to appreciate the trajectory the brand is on – that's not to say it's a newcomer to the game; over 100 years since its founding, it's far from that, but its renewed positioning at the top of the industry is a sight to behold.

Maintaining the pace set in 2021 by releases like the high flying 2002R "Protection Pack" and collaborative drops with Todd Snyder, The Basement, WTAPS, Paper Boy, and many, many more, 2022 is already shaping up to be one of New Balance's biggest years yet.

Earlier this week, we set eyes on Teddy Santis' debut Made In USA collection since being appointed Creative Director, and the net was set alight with fanfare. While we await the impending drop (and a full year of bangers from the Aime Leon Dore head honcho), Wellgosh is bringing some of the best 2002Rs we've seen yet onto the market.

For those that are hurting from the fact that the "Moon Grey" 2002R won't be making its way west, this four-piece selection is the perfect buffer.

Fans of the "Protection Pack" will be pleased to see that the first two colorways of a five-piece sequel have edged their way into Wellgosh's selection, switching out the monochromatic renders of the first pack for a touch of blue and green.

Sitting alongside the sequel pairs are two dialed-back options, the first of which pairs deep greys with a vintage-washed sole, while the second is an olive render that wouldn't look out of place in the JJJJound line-up.

All four pairs are available to shop online now via Wellgosh.

