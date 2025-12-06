New Balance is giving its dad shoes the blues. In the best way possible, of course. New Balance's blued-out 475 is the perfect mix of a slimmed-down dad shoe and a Canadian tuxedo.

The baby blue base is accented with dark blue swatches and muted gray paneling that ties together the walking sneaker's tonal nature.

Unlike other sneakers that full-send it with actual denim paneling, the "Light Artic Gray" 475 wears a suede upper with denim-inspired coloring.

Within New Balance's carefully curated world of dad shoes, the 475, available on the New Balance website, has been steadily rising through the ranks and is now poised to become the face of slimmed-down dad shoes.

Within the pecking order of elderly shoes, beefier sneakers typically fare better than their slender counterparts.

Whether it be the linen-wrapped U2010 or the chromed-up ABZORB 2000, New Balance's dad shoes are typically capital T Thiccc.

But now there's a growing wave of chunk-free NB sneakers like the strawberry shortcake-flavored 471 or the soupy "Bisque" 475. Guess you could say NB is hungry for something a bit lighter these days.

While the blue-on-blue New Balance doesn't have the exact same yum-factor as its food-inspired brethren, the denim-dunked NB 475 is still one scrumptious sneaker.

