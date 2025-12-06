Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance's Indigo-Dunked Dad Shoe Ain't Denim. But It's Dapper Like Denim.

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance
1 / 3

New Balance is giving its dad shoes the blues. In the best way possible, of course. New Balance's blued-out 475 is the perfect mix of a slimmed-down dad shoe and a Canadian tuxedo.

The baby blue base is accented with dark blue swatches and muted gray paneling that ties together the walking sneaker's tonal nature.

shop new balance here

Unlike other sneakers that full-send it with actual denim paneling, the "Light Artic Gray" 475 wears a suede upper with denim-inspired coloring.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Within New Balance's carefully curated world of dad shoes, the 475, available on the New Balance website, has been steadily rising through the ranks and is now poised to become the face of slimmed-down dad shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Within the pecking order of elderly shoes, beefier sneakers typically fare better than their slender counterparts.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Whether it be the linen-wrapped U2010 or the chromed-up ABZORB 2000, New Balance's dad shoes are typically capital T Thiccc.

But now there's a growing wave of chunk-free NB sneakers like the strawberry shortcake-flavored 471 or the soupy "Bisque" 475. Guess you could say NB is hungry for something a bit lighter these days.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While the blue-on-blue New Balance doesn't have the exact same yum-factor as its food-inspired brethren, the denim-dunked NB 475 is still one scrumptious sneaker.

shop new balance here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Insanely Colorful "Dunk" Skate Shoes Are Ducking Amazing
  • New Balance's Strawberry Shortcake Dad Shoe Is the Sweetest Thing
  • The Gifts Every Sneaker Enthusiast Wants for the Holidays
  • New Balance's Chromed-Up Dad Shoe Classic Is Millennium Maximalism
What To Read Next
  • New Balance's Indigo-Dunked Dad Shoe Ain't Denim. But It's Dapper Like Denim.
  • Nike’s Vibram GORE-TEX Air Force 1 Can Tank the Worst of Winter
  • Bad Weather Hates to See New Balance’s GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Coming
  • The Stealthy Nike Dunks Wearing Secretly Great Corduroy Trousers
  • adidas’ Classic Samba Looks Good in a Suit & Tie
  • This Watch Comes With Rules. You Should Break Them.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now