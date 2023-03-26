The New Balance 550 Gets a Dose of Hemp

Last year was a big year for the New Balance 550, thanks to Aimé Leon Dore, Joe Freshgoods, and a host of general release schemes. The shoe is still around in 2023 and top of mind for New Balance heads. But it's about to get a new look.

For its next 550 drop, New Balance swaps out the shoe's signature leather for airy hemp on the upper. Rendered in an off-white scheme (dubbed Sea Salt), the forthcoming 550 supplies a clean, natural look.

Black hints provide subtle and tasteful contrast, as showcased with embroidered branding on the tongue, upper, and heel. The stealthy shade also outlines that oversized, fuzzy "N" logo.

No notes. Simply, another 550 job well done by New Balance.

The New Balance 550 "Hemp" is expected to land on June 1 in-store and online at Naked, with New Balance and other select retailers, probably dropping around the same time. Of course, keep your eyes peeled for more solid details from the Boston-based footwear brand.

Let's pray we'll get more info soon on those rumored Aimé Leon Dore 550s, too. Who knows? Maybe we'll see them drop before the hemp 550s as a pre-treat.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram