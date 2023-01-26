NB's 990 Never Looked So Damn Autumnal

Brand: New Balance MADE In USA

Model: 990v1 & 990v3

Price: £190 / £210

Release Date: January 26, 2023

Editor’s Notes: In truth, there’s little left to say about New Balance’s 990 series that hasn’t already been said. Whether we’re chatting the 990v1, 990v3, or the room-dividing 990v6, it’s a sneaker that knows its way around town. It’s a regular, if you will.

So when a new 990 arrives on the block that still manages to take you back, it’s probably worth talking about — even if it has already been said.

The latest sneakers to fly from the Teddy Santis MADE In USA conveyor belt, the 990v1 and 990v3 are about as autumnal as they come thanks to their respective “Sandstone” and “Dark Maple” colorways.

Since Santis’ arrival at NB back in 2021, MiUSA has gone from strength-to-strength, with the Aimé Leon Dore founder sprinkling notes from the success of his Mulberry Street imprint to the NB branch.

Whether it's down to aesthetics or something as simple as the lookbooks, Santis has revitalized both MiUSA’s sneakers and apparel. And, only two years into his tenure, there’s still plenty more to come.