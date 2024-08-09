Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Salehe Bembury's UK-Made New Balances Are Fit for Royalty

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

If you’re struggling to keep up with everything that Salehe Bembury is doing, don’t worry, we all are.

The sneaker designer has a seemingly endless list of projects on the go at all times and this has been accentuated over the past two weeks. 

Don't believe me? Here's a recap: On July 29 PUMA announced that Bembury is now part of the PUMA Hoops team and will design the brand’s next signature silhouette, on August 1 he released a purple rendition of his signature Crocs Clog, and on August 8 he opened a pop-up at Copenhagen Fashion Week giving out free pairs of his next New Balance sneaker (a lemony fresh take on the New Balance 530). 

It would suffice to say that Bembury has had a busy couple of weeks, but the sneaker news doesn’t end there. Straight after the pop-up in Copenhagen, the designer took to Instagram to preview a collaborative New Balance 991v2 (seriously, does this guy ever rest?). 

Sneakily added as the last photo in an Instagram photo dump, the relatively recent addition to New Balance’s 991 range is getting the Salehe Bembury treatment. 

Taking a similar approach to the designer’s 530 collaboration, the sneaker features thick mesh, gloriously hairy suede, and a bold color choice. However, instead of pastel yellow, this sneaker comes in the color of royalty (aka, purple). 

The first sneaker to be fully designed and built in New Balance’s British headquarters, the New Balance 991v2 is about to embark on a world tour releasing exclusive colorways in a range of cities. And if those five city-exclusive colorways aren’t enough to get you excited, now there’s also a Salehe Bembury collaboration to look forward to.

