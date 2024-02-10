New Balance's Two-Toned Sneakers Are Too Good

We're just two months into 2024, and New Balance is already having a great year. The brand has hit the ground running with consistent drops, including its standard rollout of fire general releases.

New Balance is maintaining its momentum with a fresh batch of 2002R sneakers that look dipped to perfection. Yep, who's ready for two-toned New Balances?

Following those muted GORE-TEX sneakers with JJJJound, New Balances is back flying solo to deliver new, colorful 2002R sneakers.

As you can see, nice colorblocking tops the New Balance 2002R's upper of mesh and suede layers, making for a bold but tasteful take on the NB runner.

The resulting colorways are a calm blue/black and fiery orange/yellow spin on the New Balance 2002R. The orange colorway took me back to a few previous New Balances, specifically those orange "Protection Pack" pairs and Salehe Bembury's 2002R and 1906 shoes.

For those who missed out on those buzzy drops, the newest 2002Rs is a pretty solid make-up cop, if you ask me.

I'm a big fan of the New Balance 2002R sneakers, not only for their insane comfort but also for their great colorways. Joe Freshgoods' creamy pairs? Love them. Classic New Balance Grey? Of course. Vibrant and dipped? Count me in.

The two-toned New Balance 2002R sneakers have already begun to pop up at a few retailers like Hibbett. In other words, fans can expect the bold pairs to release very soon.