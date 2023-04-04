Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Leave it to Japan to Make Basic New Balances Better

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
new-balance-fresh-foam-tokyo-design-studio (1)
new balance / Hiroko Matsubara
1 / 2

To no one's surprise, Tokyo Design Studio New Balance has transformed the Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 sneaker into a gorgeous pair of tonal masterpieces. Releasing in late March as part of the TDS New Balance Uni-ssentials collection, these are probably the best-looking Fresh Foam shoes ever designed, if I do say so meself.

Indeed, New Balance's Fresh Foam sneaker line has mostly been overlooked by Western sneakerheads, which isn't too surprising: the chunky walking shoes have always been intended for athletes or people looking to get their steps rather than shoe dudes and they've got the, dare I say, "normie" colorways to prove it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
new-balance-fresh-foam-tokyo-design-studio (2)
new balance / Hiroko Matsubara
1 / 6

But when Tokyo Design Studio New Balance — the sneaker company's Japan-based experimental design team — gets its hands on an otherwise standard shoe, magic happens. Remember the shark-soled 574 derby and Stone Island FuelCell?

new-balance-fresh-foam-tokyo-design-studio (13)
new balance
1 / 4

Tokyo Design Studio New Balance has thus created a gorgeous duo of Fresh Foam X More Trail v3 sneakers in single-toned colorways, available in either all-black or a gorgeous caramel hue.

new-balance-fresh-foam-tokyo-design-studio (9)
new balance
1 / 4
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To put it as "the kids" may: it's giving norda. That's a compliment, BTW, 'cuz norda is currently turning out some of the best-looking trail sneakers on the market.

It's worth mentioning briefly that though New Balance's Fresh Foam shoes aren't the hot newness over here, they are a big deal in Japan, where brands as disparate as N.HOOLYWOOD and Evangelion (!) have taken stabs at the sneaker silhouette (with results far inferior to TDS' design, in my humble opinion).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When the Tokyo Design Studio New Balance Fresh Foam X More Trail v3's launch on New Balance's Japanese site and retailers on March 31, they'll be accompanied by an equally thoughtful range of genderless apparel made of high-spec textiles like Limonta's chambray nylon and Cordura fleece (!!), as is typical of TDS' clothing designs.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Highsnobiety3 Layer Nylon Jacket Off-white/Grey
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
KenzoSailor Loose Jeans
$440.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
SalomonXT-6 Cathay Spice/Quar/Rose Cloud
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Insanely Icey Hoop Shoe Is Wildly Wearable
  • These Blacked-Out New Balances Aren't as Basic as You Think
  • New Balance's "HOKAs" Have No Business Being This Fresh
  • New Balance's Ultimate Trail Beast Just Got Better (Prettier, Too)
  • New Balance's Freshest Running Shoe Went Stealth (& Still Looks Good)
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now