More New Balance Mules Expected to Slide in Soon

Written by Morgan Smith

Like it or not, New Balance isn't hopping off the mule train anytime. In fact, the reigning sneaker label is cooking up more backless kicks as we speak.

On October 14, New Balance footwear designer Yue Wu blessed us with glimpses of 2002R mule-sneakers in the "development process," as he called it in an Instagram post.

In the post, the New Balance 2002R — a 2002R with its heel and shoelaces missing in action — appears in fuchsia, rust, and light and dark grey color schemes.

It's also worth pointing out that two of the NBs featured toggle laces, insisting that upcoming pairs will offer a fuss-free lace setup without compromising the ease of the silhouette.

Aside from some new color schemes and lace additions, the 2002R mule still totes the same suede-mesh upper, the immense comfort of the 2002R, and the slip-on design that's attracted fans (and incited haters).

Surfacing in April, the New Balance mule — coined "Mule Balance" by Highsnobiety's TikTok manager Tora Northman — proved to be a real deal despite many thinking it was an April Fools joke.

I mean, McDonald's had many of its followers (and me) believing Spicy Sprite was happening (sadly, it was all jokes).

Nonetheless, it was just something about seeing the popular 2002R sneaker with the heel slashed off that felt like New Balance was pulling our leg (but it wasn't).

Over the summer, the 2002R mule received its first collaborative spin by artist Bryant Giles, with Sneakersnstuff's iteration arriving shortly after.

In its intro year, the slip-on sneaker also enjoyed quite a few general drops in classic colorways like black, green, and of course, the famed NB Grey.

With these samples in view, it's safe to say that New Balance plans to keep living in the mule-ment for next year (and maybe, so on).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
