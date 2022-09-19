Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

More NB 2002R Mules For Your Cozy Collection

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Brand: Sneakersnstuff x New Balance

Model: 2002R

Release Date: September 17, 22

Price: $140

Buy: SNS Café Tokyo (September 17) & Sneakersnstuff.com (September 22)

When New Balance turned its 2002R into a mule earlier this year, I don't think anyone saw it coming.

Sure, it's no secret that the rise of cozy footwear had been in fifth gear for a number of years following COVID, but you’d have been a brave man to lay money on New Balance chopping up one of its most popular silhouettes and throwing a slip-on into the ring.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Well, they did. And they're great, irrespective of what Highsnobiety writer Sam Cole said at the time when he begged NB to not make chopping shoes in half and calling them mules a thing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It turns out I wasn’t the only one keen to ride New Balance's mule train. Following an initial release in April that saw the 2002R mule debuted in “Mindful Grey,” such was the silhouette’s success it re-released a few months later in a myriad of colorways, including a recent collaboration with Bryant Giles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For its latest release, NB is keeping the collaboration train rolling by teaming up with Sneakersnstuff to drop a “Homegoods” collection, an offering that sees the return of the 2002R mule in a green colorway not too dissimilar from its JJJJound collab.

Set to arrive alongside an array of items crafted in Japan by Kobayashi Kouichi, Blackboots Ceramics, APFR, and Ikki Kobayashi, “Homegoods” is expected to land at SNS Café Tokyo on September 17th, followed by a global release five days later.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For me, the silhouette shouldn’t work. Chop any other daily sneaker in half and call it a mule and you’d be laughed right out of Bodega, yet when it comes to the 2002R there’s something that really gets the blood flowing – plus they’re great to wear taking the bins out, which is a bonus to say the least.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
MarniStriped Mohair Scarf Multi
$555.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Stone IslandFissato Longsleeve T-Shirt Olive
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceM991GGT Green/Grey/Tan
$230.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pre-Ripped New Balance Dad Shoes Look Sharp In Chrome Armor
  • In a "Sail" Colorway, New Balance’s Barefoot Shoe Has Never Been Cleaner
  • This Gorgeously Retro New Balance “Dunk” Comes From a Pre-Internet Skate Era
  • Somewhere in the In-between: Grey Days Celebrates New Balance’s Statement Hue
  • New Balance's "Calcium" Builds Deliciously Creamy Dad Shoes
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now