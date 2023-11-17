Up There’s New Balance 1906 Is a Thing of Techy Beauty

When it comes to good New Balance colorways, this particular collaboration is pretty up there. Not to mention, it is an Up There link-up.

After first looks surfaced recently, Australian-based retailer Up There rolls out the red carpet — more like, a green backdrop — to officially unveil its New Balance 1906 sneaker collab.

Silver and grey wraps the model's mesh underlays and synthetic paneling, joined by reflective details, equally neutral branding, and some pops of green here and there. In the end, Up There gave the model its most techy, Y2K outfit yet.

This isn't to say the previous releases and collaborations haven't been good or oozed the shoe's early aughts influence — most have been great, actually. As the retailer's name implies, Up There's spin just takes things...up a notch.

Up There previously linked with New Balance for the "Backyard Legends" collaboration, resulting a two-parter of 2002R sneakers rendered in vibrant colorways.

A calm follow-up to the bold 2002Rs, Up There's New Balance 1906 sneakers are expected to finally release on November 24 (Black Friday) in store and online at Up There.

Throughout 2023, the New Balance 1906 made noise as demand for technical runners rose. In addition to a solid Protection Pack and nice general releases, the 1906 received spins by KITH, Aimé Leon Dore, and Auralee. Plus, we're still waiting on those team-ups from Salehe Bembury and Action Bronson. Where are their kicks, by the way?

In the meantime, Up There's dishing out its pairs on Black Friday. As the annual holiday and hyped sneaker drops often invite, a lengthy queue is expected for the brand's 1906 release.