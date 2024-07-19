These Hyper-Exclusive New Balances Bring American Craftsmanship to Paris

New Balance's Made in USA line is headed to Paris to launch its newest selection of premium sneakers.

The new collection is everything we’ve come to expect (and love) from New Balance’s USA-made range: retro sneakers decked out in premium materials and tasteful colorways. And, like with all of the brand’s Made In USA line, the sneakers are limited edition. However, this time around, they’re especially limited.

If you want to get your hands on the first-ever pair of New Balance Made in USA 997 sneakers or its brown-hued counterpart, the 990v6, you will need to be in the city of lights.

New Balance

The two old-school running shoes will be released exclusively at New Balance’s La Marais store (which will be outfitted with bespoke furniture by architect Franck Pelligrino for the occasion) on July 26. They will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and never restocked.

New Balance

Along with the two sneakers, two Paris-themed T-shirts will also be part of the Made in USA pack (for a product to be part of the premium line, it must contain a domestic value of 70% or more).

The arrival of the collection in Paris coincides with the first day of the 2024 Olympics, hosted in Paris. And when you host an Olympics in a fashion capital, such as Paris, you can expect the summer games to be an especially stylish one.

Currently, we’re a week away from the Olympic torch being lit and the sporting event has already impressed with killer uniforms and special edition sneakers — the latest of which is this collection courtesy of New Balance.