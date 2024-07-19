Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

These Hyper-Exclusive New Balances Bring American Craftsmanship to Paris

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

New Balance's Made in USA line is headed to Paris to launch its newest selection of premium sneakers.

The new collection is everything we’ve come to expect (and love) from New Balance’s USA-made range: retro sneakers decked out in premium materials and tasteful colorways. And, like with all of the brand’s Made In USA line, the sneakers are limited edition. However, this time around, they’re especially limited.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If you want to get your hands on the first-ever pair of New Balance Made in USA 997 sneakers or its brown-hued counterpart, the 990v6, you will need to be in the city of lights.

The two old-school running shoes will be released exclusively at New Balance’s La Marais store (which will be outfitted with bespoke furniture by architect Franck Pelligrino for the occasion) on July 26. They will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis and never restocked.

Along with the two sneakers, two Paris-themed T-shirts will also be part of the Made in USA pack (for a product to be part of the premium line, it must contain a domestic value of 70% or more).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The arrival of the collection in Paris coincides with the first day of the 2024 Olympics, hosted in Paris. And when you host an Olympics in a fashion capital, such as Paris, you can expect the summer games to be an especially stylish one.

Currently, we’re a week away from the Olympic torch being lit and the sporting event has already impressed with killer uniforms and special edition sneakers — the latest of which is this collection courtesy of New Balance.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Pistachio Dad Shoe Actually Goes Nuts
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • New Balance’s Beautiful “Porcelain” Dad Shoe Is England-Made Art
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now